Fashion Trends

4 Ways to Wear Pastel Colours Without Looking Saccharine Sweet

With warm, sunny weather comes the desire to spruce up your wardrobe with fun, happy spring colours. Whether it’s wearing colorful pants in soft mint, delicate yellows or corals, or adding a simple pop of colour to a subdued neutral or black ensemble, spring is the perfect season to incorporate more cheerfulness into your wardrobe.

Pastel coat

street style coat photo
coat photo by FashionbyHe

There is something casually sophisticated about an oversized coat, especially in pastel shade. Fresh off the runway, with exaggerated proportions and wide-set shoulders it is an ideal spring layering device. You might say pastels are just for spring wear, but they are not anymore. We have seen so many pastel wool coats as a part of winter street style outfits, even as a compliment to the evening formal dresses. In spring, wear your candyfloss-coloured coat with tailored pantsuit and women’s brogues for a modern take on a tomboy dressing.

blush coat photo
blush coat photo by CastawayVintage

Pastel accessories

louis vuitton bag photo
bag photo by …love Maegan

Don’t shy away from pastels as the weather gets warm — embrace them! Elegant and flattering pastel hues are easy to wear for women whose physique and complexion can be described as ethereal and fair. If you’re not one of them or if you’re still too scared of wearing pastel clothes, a fun solution is to incorporate classy pastel accessories such as handbags, jewellery and shoes into your outfit. Pastel accessories are also a great match to classy prom dresses.

louis vuitton bag photo
louis vuitton bag photo by Prayitno / Thank you for (9 millions +) views

Pastel nails

wool coat photo
wool coat photo by JenPolishAholic

Nothing puts us in a better mood than a brand-new manicure in one of the season’s freshest colours. The new season is flush with pastel hues and therefore your manicure should be in one of the following shades: buttercup yellow, cool mint, soft pink, pistachio green, forget-me-not blue and seductive lavender. Pastel nail polishes make a perfect match to sportswear-inspired pieces, all-white ensembles and even pastel wedding dresses (find your inspo at OkDress).

pastel nails photo
pastel nails photo by nataschafrankfurt

Pastel hair

pastel streaks trend
One of the best trends in beauty is the emergence of big, bold, not-really-real hair colours. Some rights reserved by daniel––gottschling

Pastels are always in for spring, and thanks to advanced hairdressing techniques even your hair can embrace them. Looking to make a hair statement in a big way? Follow Demi Lovato, Katy Perry and Kylie Jenner in one of the biggest celebrity hair trends, pastel hair colour. Pastel pink is one of the delightful shades for all kind of blonde hair colours. Brunettes, however should go for jewel shades such as teal and emerald to create the cool contrast.

pastel hair photo
pastel hair photo by Bellafaye Garden


