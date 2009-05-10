Home  /  Celebrity Style  /  Anne Hathaway – Armani Privé or Jill Stuart?
Celebrity Style

Anne Hathaway – Armani Privé or Jill Stuart?

, , , , , ,
57326375

Today it is whose dresses are being compared and this time it’s going to be harder, because her Privé gown that she wore at the 81st Annual Academy Awards and a mini-dress from the 100th Anniversary were totally different.

Anne Hathaway @ 81st Annual Academy Awards

Earlier this year at the Oscars, Anne was seen wearing a silver Armani Privé gown. This Spring 2009 gown was a well-fitted, mermaid-style dress. It was already covered with jewel embellishments, so she chose rather toned Cartier jewels.

57326375

When it comes to Cartier, she hit the red carpet for their 100th Anniversary in an incredibly short Jill Stuart mini-dress (some sources say that it might have been Fall 2009 – the midnight blue dress was modified so it can be the reason why it didn’t resemble its runway model). Anne Hathaway enhanced her dramatic looks with old-fashioned black sheer stockings showing seam at the back and black peep toe heels.

My choice is Armani Privé – what is yours?

[poll id=”11″]


Related Posts

  • Scarlett Johansson83rd Annual Academy Awards – Oscars 2011 Fashion!Oscars 2011: the the most valued awards of the film industry have been given out! In a fashion sense, there were few statement colours including plum, berry and tangerine, lots of nude, pastels, and Neil Lane jewels. Posted in Celebrity Style
  • Kate Beckinsale at the 66th Annual Golden Globe Awards66th Annual Golden Globe Awards Red CarpetThe 66th Annual Golden Globe Awards was full of celebrities wearing the finest gowns designed by the greatest fashion designers. International Herald Tribune has even wrote that it was by far the most glamorous Globes ever. The pictures presented below are taken from the red carpet, the […] Posted in Celebrity Style
  • Charlize Theron Oscars 2014The Top 10 Oscars Fashion TriumphsAnd the award for the best travel aid goes to... the travel money card! You’d agree with that if you were to find yourself in Hollywood ahead of the impending Academy Awards – one of the most glamorous annual events on the planet. The Oscars may be all about the films, but an […] Posted in Celebrity Style
  • Gwen Stefani @ 81st Annual Academy Awards81st Annual Academy Awards FashionStraight from Hollywood - quick post about this year's Oscars! As we might have expected, 81st Academy Awards was a star-studded bash . Despite the crisis reaching almost its peak (hopefully), stars did strut around in truly expensive gowns and a borrowed jewellery. Posted in Celebrity Style
  • Kristen Stewart’s Best Red Carpet LooksKristen Stewart’s Best Red Carpet LooksWho wants to see the most glamorous red carpet styles of Kristen Stewart? Sure we all do! Although K-Stew was known as one of the hardest to work with according to Hollywood stylists, she got over it. Have a look at the best styles she wore on the red carpet. Posted in Celebrity Style
  • rihanna.jpgMET Costume Institute Gala 2009A show to die for! This year it was called The Model as Muse Embodying Fashion Costume Institute Gala. Who was there? Rihanna, Victoria Beckham, Mary-Kate Olsen, Kate Hudson, Jessica Alba, Kate Moss etc. Posted in Celebrity Style

About Author

Gabi

30-year-old fashionista from Poland and the owner of Fashion Allure. Always looking for the latest in fashion trends, clothing, accessories and celebrity fashion.

  • i love Anne

  • Bob Freelance

    Wow!…wouldn’t it be mind-blowing to be a famous icon like that. So much fame and probably oodles of cash, too!

  • FTF

    Anne Hathaway is beautiful in both! She is in incredible shape with a very hot body and a beautiful face which makes her beautiful in anything! Most beautiful woman in Hollywood!

Fashion Allure
Contact | Author | About Us | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer | Sitemap Copyright © 2006 - 2017 Fashion Allure
Web Statistics
This site uses cookies Find out more