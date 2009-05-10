Today it is Anne Hathaway whose dresses are being compared and this time it’s going to be harder, because her Armani Privé gown that she wore at the 81st Annual Academy Awards and a Jill Stuart mini-dress from the Cartier 100th Anniversary were totally different.

Earlier this year at the Oscars, Anne was seen wearing a silver Armani Privé gown. This Spring 2009 gown was a well-fitted, mermaid-style dress. It was already covered with jewel embellishments, so she chose rather toned Cartier jewels.

When it comes to Cartier, she hit the red carpet for their 100th Anniversary in an incredibly short Jill Stuart mini-dress (some sources say that it might have been Louis Vuitton Fall 2009 – the midnight blue dress was modified so it can be the reason why it didn’t resemble its runway model). Anne Hathaway enhanced her dramatic looks with old-fashioned black sheer stockings showing seam at the back and black peep toe Casadei heels.

My choice is Armani Privé – what is yours?

