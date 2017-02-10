Camouflage prints are gaining more and more popularity on the runways with designers like Ashish, The Blonds and Nicole Miller leading the fashion pack with their modern iterations. The most interesting pieces from the runway include head-turning knee-high boots in brown camo print as seen in The Blonds, militant-patterned sleeveless coat as seen in Taoray Wang, and glam interpretations of the camo print as seen in Ashish. We are also coveting Nicole Miller’s chic camouflaged jackets which are the must-have pieces for the on-trend downtown look.

Camo print on the runway

Casual street style loves camo print

Camouflage print is a part of military trend which survived in fashion from season to season. This spring in particular, we are seeing camo pieces everywhere on the streets and jackets are one of our favourites. The army staple print gets a fashionable boost when paired with everything from sweaters and boots to statement outerwear. The other great way to incorporate camouflage print are pants. Thanks to the bold utilitarian edge, these pants make a bold substitute for your basic blue jeans. The key to pulling off the camo trend is layering – have a look at the pictures below of fashion blogger Chiarra Ferragni, model Victoria Sekrier and fashion stylists who master camo layering.

Camo print on the red carpet

But is there a way to inject feminine edge to your camo look? Follow Anna Dello Russo, Miroslava Duma and Angela Scanlon in dressing up camo print. The secret is in accessories – you can even wear a casual camo jacket during the top notch social event but remember to keep the rest of your outfit elegant. Wear it over a dress or a skirt and accessorize with elegant strappy sandals or ankle boots. You can also try the semi-professional look by paiting a camo print jacket with tailored pants and chunky heels.