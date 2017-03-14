With Cheltenham Festival’s Ladies Day on the horizon, we’re sure that many of you with tickets are beginning to think about what you’re going to wear to this momentous event. Well, don’t worry we’ve got your back so there’s no need to panic. But first, let’s take a look at what the Festival is all about.

The jump racing extravaganza that is Cheltenham Festival began in 1860 and is comprised of four different days: Champion Day, St Patrick’s Day, Gold Cup Day and, of course, Ladies Day. As the Cheltenham Festival is part of the National Hunt season, it usually takes place in March and is filled with thousands of attendees, entertainment, live bands and great food. Whilst many people who attend the Festival will be attending to experience the atmosphere and see some great racing, a lot of people also like to place bets on the various races that take place throughout the four days. In fact, some people spend weeks beforehand researching and delving into each and every race to ensure they get the best odds. For example, you can specifically look into Cheltenham Ladies Day 2017 – William Hill to get a thorough overview of the races. That said, it is perfectly understandable that others may simply wish to get their kicks at the Cheltenham Festival by socialising with their fellow racing fans.

Of course, we’re more interested in what you should be wearing to such a fun-filled, fancy yet possibly frosty day. We think that the ultimate secret to chic Festival attire is to not go too over the top despite the fact this is a posh event. Instead, we recommend you a simple style that comprises of tailoring, texture and carefully selected accessories. Here’s what we mean:

Layering & The Statement Coat

As we said above the Cheltenham Festival occurs during March, which means it is probably going to be chilly to say the least. So, whilst summer Ladies Day fashion is all about the dresses, this spring event is very much about your coat. To find your perfect statement coat we recommend choosing heavy fabrics such are crepe and tweed that have been tailored for you as not only will these fit perfectly with the occasion, they are also incredibly snug. Meanwhile, beneath your statement coat, it is a great idea to swaddle yourself in layers of so you can stay warm without overheating (since you can just remove a layer to cool down again). If you are wearing a dress or skirt, opt for a mid-calf fit so you look elegant and warm without looking like you’ve wandered into the racecourse from a ball.

Footwear & Accessories

As there’s a large chance you will be on your feet throughout Ladies Day, we recommend a thick-heeled or flat boot. Whether you choice ankle boots or knee-highs, the boot is going to be your best friend throughout this event, as they will keep your toes toasty, your soles comfy and your outfit trendy. As for accessories, everyone knows that one cannot attend Cheltenham Ladies Day without a statement hat, and few will go with your springtime outfit better than a Percher or Pill Box. Pair your hat of choice with a fur collar or cashmere scarf and you will have achieved true Cheltenham Festival chic!