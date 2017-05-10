Need new sunglasses? Perfect! These summer shades will have you on trend for 2017 in no time. Since the sun is getting stronger and stronger, make sure you protect those peepers (and prevent wrinkles!) in style.

Colourful lenses

If you are not fond of clear or dark lenses (which are on-trend too), try colourful lenses instead. Tinted sunglasses are making a major comeback and with colours including especially yellow tinted-lens sunglasses, you are bound to make a statement. To pull off the trend, try matching your coloured lenses with other accessories such as handbags or shoes. Look for inspo on Opening Ceremony, Trussardi, and Marni runways.

Embellished sunglasses

Want to feel like the modern goddess? Looking for a way to add a luxurious look to what you wear? We have the answer: embellished sunglasses. Frames decorated with crystals and flowers are so reminiscent of classier times. They were spotted at Miu Miu, Gucci, and – surprise, surprise – Dolce and Gabbana. Lady-like and fashion-forward, these shades are sure to turn heads.

Cat eye sunglasses

Animal instinct takes over! A great frame for most face shapes, the cat-eye is both timeless and chic. There are tons of iterations: explore ever-flattering classic, embellished, vintage with chunky frames and even modern yet exaggerated cat eye sunglasses. This trend was seen at several fashion shows such as Stella McCartney, Bottega Veneta and Balenciaga.

Rounded sunglasses

No one has worn round sunglasses in a more iconic way than John Lennon but there are still a lot of fashionistas trying to challenge him. Round sunglasses help soften sharp features such as a prominent jaw. There are many rounded frames that are a a modern take on a retro style. Find your inspiration on the runway. Fendi, Max Mara, Emporio Armani, presented the best rounded frames for 2017.

Oversized sunglasses

Sunshine requires the right eyewear and we are loving the celebrity-favourite oversized sunglasses trend. Although it is not for everyone (imagine oversized specs on petite faces), judging from 2017 runways, extra-large frames are not going anywhere. The hottest trend for summer 2017 are oversized rectangular frames perfect for those with soft features. You can see them at Mani, Miu Miu and Alice + Olivia.