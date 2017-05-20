If you look to the boho chic style to give you that laid back but fashionable look​, think about the easy crochet dress. A casual summer dress in crochet lends a cool vintage look and is a delicately feminine choice for summer parties, dates and can also work as a stylish beach cover up. Look for a style that will make you feel both youthful and fun. In the article you will find the finest hand-picked crochet dresses found in the British online store www.bonprix.co.uk.

Rainbow Charleston crochet dress

Are you ready to start off Summer on a hippie-chic note with a crochet-detailed dress? This cute Charleston style dress is just perfect for a casual Summer party! The allover crochet lace lends an ultra feminine look to this sand-hued design which features a back zip and a non-sheer dress in the same colour to wear beneath. Summer romanticism en pleine forme!

John Baner Crochet bodice pinafore

To embrace your inner flower child, choose this fun and flirty mini dress from John Baner. Boasting a pretty crochet detail at the neckline, the tunic has a loosely draped fit that creates a versatile and sweet silhouette with endless styling options. Oh, and did I mention this crochet dress is an amazing choice for running around on a hot summer day or for throwing over a swimsuit at the beach?

Rainbow crochet lace tunic dress

We all know that lace inserts look irresistibly luscious. So it’s now wonder this sharp short sleeve tunic dress in white gets softened with a ladylike crocheted inserts on the shoulder sleeves, front and skirt hemline. The dress allows for comfort in warm weather and it also looks pretty. Shaped to be slouchy pair it with a skinny leather belt and your favourite skinnies in the work hour.

Body Flirt crochet lace bib dress

Paint a pretty pastel into your chic seaside looks with this amazingly girly lace bib dress. With short ruffle sleeves (skirt hem is ruffled too!) and an intricate crochet detailing at the bodice, the Body Flirt dress has something that recalls the grassroots of bohemian style. You will be adding to the sunshine and this will brighten your mood as well as everyone else’s.

How to wear a crochet dress?

Colours: Crochet dress usually goes in demure earth–toned colours like white, ivory, sand or black. Therefore it pairs well with summer’s favourite statement colours like coral, yellow, or tangerine for an extra dose of femininity.

Accessories: As of accessories, there are a lot of options. If you aim for a glam look, wear with nude heels and a satchel. Boho chic(k)s will stick to either fringe detail tote or a chain strap shoulder bag. You can also wear a crochet dress with a flat leather sandal and long earrings to keep the free-spirit look intact.

Beachwear: If your crochet dress features sexy see-through cutouts that expose a sun-kissed skin, do not worry! It may become your perfect cover up for the summertime, just take inspiration from my Hollywood favourite, Jennifer Aniston. Take a cue from Mrs Theroux and wear a coloured bathing suit underneath.