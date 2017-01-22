This winter, eye makeup makes a bold statement. Cat eyes, bright colours, and smokey eyes are reinvented and polished, making striking shows. Office appropriate makeup has even changed to allow a slight cat eye or smokey eye. Each style looks intricate, but is easy to do at home.

The Smokey

This look can be pulled off by almost all eye colours and makes eyes pop and sparkle.

Start by priming both eyelids

Line the eyes with black liquid liner , following the shape of the eye. Using a slanted eye liner brush makes this very easy

, following the shape of the eye. Using a slanted eye liner brush makes this very easy

Along the lash line to the crease, use a brush to mix the black liquid liner with a black or grey eyeshadow and fill the area in

and fill the area in

The Cat Eye

The cat eye is the epitome of the classic bold eye, and can be done in a variety of ways. This picture shows a subtle one. It can be worn to work, or with red lipstick out on the town. The hint to getting this look right is using a good angled eyeliner brush and a high quality liquid eyeliner.

Begin by looking at the angle of the lower lash line as it meets the upper lash line at the outer corner of the eye. To create the outer corner of the cat eye , follow the angle of the lower lash line out and up. This can be subtle, or a dramatic upward and outward wing

, follow the angle of the lower lash line out and up. This can be subtle, or a dramatic upward and outward wing

After creating the top line, use a black pencil to line the bottom lash line

Apply a coat of mascara if desired

The Bold

This is a bold statement which is best suited for clubbing and special occasions. With a fresh face, this eye makeup is wearable without looking overdone.

Begin by priming the eyelid

Line the entirety of the eye, following its shape using an angled brush with a black liquid liner

On the inner corner, near the tear duct, follow the shape of the eye with a dark green metallic eye shadow over the top of the black pencil

over the top of the black pencil

Above the crease add a bright colour that will offset the darker colours and really make your eyes glow! Purple is a good choice

that will offset the darker colours and really make your eyes glow! Purple is a good choice

When broken down step by step, each of these looks is actually pretty simple to master. With time and practice, anybody can make this winter’s bold eye look happen. Now get out there and make heads turn!