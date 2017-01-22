Home  /  Beauty & Hair  /  Big, Bold and Beautiful – Winter’s Dramatic Eye Makeup Tutorials
Beauty & Hair

Big, Bold and Beautiful – Winter’s Dramatic Eye Makeup Tutorials

girl in a bold makeup

This winter, eye makeup makes a bold statement. Cat eyes, bright colours, and smokey eyes are reinvented and polished, making striking shows. Office appropriate makeup has even changed to allow a slight cat eye or smokey eye. Each style looks intricate, but is easy to do at home.

purple eye makeup
Gorgeous purple smoky eye adds a glamorous twist to your special occasions outfit

The Smokey

This look can be pulled off by almost all eye colours and makes eyes pop and sparkle.

  • Start by priming both eyelids
  • Line the eyes with black liquid liner, following the shape of the eye. Using a slanted eye liner brush makes this very easy
  • From the crease to under the brow, dust a pale colour eye shadow
  • Along the lash line to the crease, use a brush to mix the black liquid liner with a black or grey eyeshadow and fill the area in
  • Using the blending brush, run pretty much any colour you want combined with the black/grey along the crease, dusting upward near the outer corner of the eyes to create this effect and for full impact!

sexy cat eye makeup
The Bardot-esque cat-eye look was all over the winter 2013 runways

The Cat Eye

The cat eye is the epitome of the classic bold eye, and can be done in a variety of ways. This picture shows a subtle one. It can be worn to work, or with red lipstick out on the town. The hint to getting this look right is using a good angled eyeliner brush and a high quality liquid eyeliner.

  • Begin by looking at the angle of the lower lash line as it meets the upper lash line at the outer corner of the eye. To create the outer corner of the cat eye, follow the angle of the lower lash line out and up. This can be subtle, or a dramatic upward and outward wing
  • Once that line is made, make a line going toward the inner corner of the eye, moving down from the wing to then follow the shape of the upper lash line. Make sure not to smudge the line
  • After creating the top line, use a black pencil to line the bottom lash line
  • Apply a coat of mascara if desired

dramatic eye makeup
Saturated hues in an array of shades have been featured on various runways creating the looks that are bold, beautiful and slightly wicked!

The Bold

This is a bold statement which is best suited for clubbing and special occasions. With a fresh face, this eye makeup is wearable without looking overdone.

  • Begin by priming the eyelid
  • Line the entirety of the eye, following its shape using an angled brush with a black liquid liner
  • On the inner corner, near the tear duct, follow the shape of the eye with a dark green metallic eye shadow over the top of the black pencil
  • Ensure a darker shadow such as grey is used for the crease of the eye, blending in as you apply
  • Above the crease add a bright colour that will offset the darker colours and really make your eyes glow! Purple is a good choice
  • After a swipe of purple take a soft gold right up to beneath the eye brow. Any bright colours can be used to create this look. The trick it to ensure that all blend together well

When broken down step by step, each of these looks is actually pretty simple to master. With time and practice, anybody can make this winter’s bold eye look happen. Now get out there and make heads turn!


Related Posts

  • How To Get The Trendy Smokey Eye Look?How To Get The Trendy Smokey Eye Look?The classic smokey eye effect is a celebrity secret to looking sexy. With a bevy of A-listers sporting smoldering eyes on the red carpet, it is your turn to intensify your eyes with a dramatic makeup and make them stand out more. Follow these step-by-step instructions that will give you […] Posted in Beauty & Hair
  • NailsNail Polish Trends From Spring 2015 RunwaysIf you are looking for the new nail trends, check out our extensive guide of top styles that we have seen again and again at the Spring Summer 2015 shows. Posted in Beauty & Hair
  • Easy Ways To Change Your Day Make-up To A Party One InstantlyEasy Ways To Change Your Day Make-up To A Party One InstantlyHad to work for a few extra hours in office today, and are getting late for a party? Don’t worry! Within a few minutes, you can change your day make-up to a party one, and you will be all set to look glamorous and trendy. Posted in Beauty & Hair
  • 3 Outstanding Beauty Trends To Try In 20153 Outstanding Beauty Trends To Try In 2015Get an instant update with the season's latest looks for makeup, hair and nails. When it comes to beauty looks, this fall offers cool new makeup trends which are unlike anything you have ever tried before. Just have a look. Posted in Beauty & Hair
  • Face Blush and Highlighter Beauty TrendFace Blush and Highlighter Beauty TrendA bright highlighter and a rosy blush make e the hottest beauty duo in spring summer 2011. Go for the glowing, silky, smooth skin with such a radiant pair that imitates your face's beahaviour when it feels the first sunshine. Posted in Beauty & Hair
  • Getting Clever with Nail-decorGetting Clever with Nail-decorFor any well-executed ensemble, every fashionista knows that glamour is from “head” to “toe.” Whether you are blowing a kiss or fishing for your ID, your fingernails leave an everlasting impression. So get adventurous and try one of these seven ideas this spring! Posted in Beauty & Hair

About Author

Gabi

29-year-old fashionista from Poland and the owner of Fashion Allure. Always looking for the latest in fashion trends, clothing, accessories and celebrity fashion.

  • Emma

    I <3 purple smokey eye!

Fashion Allure
Contact | Author | About Us | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer | Sitemap Copyright © 2006 - 2015 Fashion Allure
Web Statistics
This site uses cookies Find out more