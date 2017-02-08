All About The Famous Brands Of Women’s Bra

Selecting the perfect bra for everyday wear or any special occasion is no more difficult as there are many options available. This article contains the information about the 6 exceptional brands of the women’s bra. These brands are reliable and on the leading edge of the modern fabrics.

Playtex

Playtex is a part of the American undergarment history. This brand was developed in the year 1932. At present, it is one of the top brand apparel lines. The qualities promoted and valued by the Playtex are the comfort, fit and the support. They are earning the trust of the customers by providing the exceptional collections like the Playtex 18 Hour, Cross Your Heart and the Playtex Secrets Bra. All their collections are easily available in the major department stores.

Bali

Bali is another well-known brand of the women’s bras of all types. It is actually the hand sewn masterpiece of two entrepreneurs, Sam Stein and Sara. They have introduced the S-shaped gel strap and the “no-poke wire” technology recently.

Wacoal

Wacoal women’s bras are actually from Japan, where it was originated many years ago. Nowadays these are equally famous not only in Japan but also in the United States and Europe. The qualities of the Wacoal women’s bras include the light, fine fabrics, well-fitting and beautiful designs. They are very sensitive about fitting, therefore they have developed the special collection for full figured and the petite women. They are also experts in producing popular styles such as sports bras, push ups and the strapless bras.

Chantelle

Chantelle is the great answer for the people looking for the French lingerie. They have made available their collection to every part of the world. Chantelle has the history of about 100 years. Chantelle offers the style for young and older women with all the diverse tastes.

Vanity Fair

Vanity Fair has been contributing in the cloth manufacturing industry for about 70 years and they are now specialized in making the women’s bra. Their major aim is to provide perfect fitting and it is reflected in the corporate goals. One of their ideal collections “Fits you perfectly” perfectly elaborate this goal. The majority of their collection reflects the meaning of beauty and comfort like the Beautiful Benefits, Smooth Moves, My Satin Fantasy and also the Enhance Your Looks. There is always something like comfort and support for the women with petite, full and average figures.

Maidenform

Maidenform garment is the one of the first America brand and has developed over the years with its steady improvements in the styles and comfort. Maidenform Is the leader in producing attractive and well-fitted wears. The Maidenform Lilyette line is specifically for the women who required the plus sizes. Their variation includes the strapless convertibles, sports styles, pushups and the back less.