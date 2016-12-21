All that glitter is not usually gold unless you are stepping out in these beautiful pumps. Glitter is not just for kids anymore – the trend is back in full force and it will have all eyes on you!

Kate Spade New York Charm Glitter Pumps

Slip into the sparkling fun of the brilliant glitter pump and leave them staring in awe! This spectacular sligback from Kate Spade is anything but ordinary. It features an explosion of multicoloured glitter, a retro-bowed peep-toe and a slender covered heel. Yummy!

Badgley Mischka Divine Peep-Toe Pumps

Add some sparkle to your step with a fab pair of glitter pumps from Badgley Mischka. This Holiday-ready shoe features a comfortable platform, the upper with an open toe to show off your polished pedicure and the last but not the least, a metallic high heel that offers a sexy lift.

Badgley Mischka Dulce Glitter Pumps

Bring some serious shine to special occasion looks with these adorably addicting Badgley Mischka pumps. With its sleek, classic lines and alluring high heel, the Dulce snake-look heel makes evening looks stand out with a touch of glittering glamour. A must-have look of the season.

Kate Spade New York Lilo Dress Pumps

The Lilo pump from Kate Spade was specially designed to sparkle in the candlelight at your next big event. There is a glitter-covered upper, a floaty feather accent and a seductive high heel that gives extra height. Pair with a nice dress or sleek crop pants for attention-getting style.

Badgley Mischka Dixi d’Orsay Glitter Pumps

After a few seasons of over-the-top shoes, the mid heel just feels right for 2013. These daringly feminine and eminently lustrous d’Orsay pumps from Badgley Mischka are cute, versatile and 100% walkable. An all-over glitter infuses this comfortable heel with sparkly and festive allure. Try this with a chic tailored black pantsuit and let all that sparkle accross the lounge bar!