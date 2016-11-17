Love it or hate it but this fall, military look had a major impact on fashion runways! From Michael Kors to Prabal Gurung and Calvin Klein, military shift dresses and sharply tailored army jackets look more polished and still add the headturning, edgy style to fall and winter ensembles.

Today the trend has more of a luxurious and feminine flair so one may say it’s not for the tomboys whatsoever. Since military and ladylike join fashion forces you’re much welcome to embrace your inner tough girl with army styling and cool khaki colours and mix things up with delicate pieces and red lipstick. Don’t be afraid to break the style rules, you’re supposed to look like a understated woman commander, not the real soldier.

Military jacket

Army green anorak with epaulettes at the shoulders and military style appliqué patches is an ultimate expression of the utilitarian trend. The other essential addition to your outwear arsenal is a black military jacket or an officer’s greatcoat. All options are up in arms for you to get you warm in a chilly day and make an interesting contrast to ladylike ethereal fabrics and bold colours (as seen in Isabel Marant).

Military dress

You’ll love the subtlety and less in-your-face approach torwards military look that a shift dress brings. Look for a dress in hunter green, with embossed gold buttons and lots of pockets. Follow Victoria Beckham’s military-chic interpretation and incorporate the on-trend demure updo and a belt wrapped around twice. To saunter into fall sophistication team with flawless pumps and a statement dome bag.

GUESS Women’s Classic Military Jacket

A touch of military is always in style, whether it is a light and stylish peacoat, camo print combats or a pair of desert boots. The key to a look that is infused with military style is not to make it too serious, and that’s true this season more than ever: look out for brightly coloured trench coats for a way to inject a bit of playfulness into your fatigues.