Home  /  Fashion Trends  /  Embrace Your Inner Tough Girl With Military Look
Fashion Trends

Embrace Your Inner Tough Girl With Military Look

, , , , , , , ,
military look

Love it or hate it but this fall, military look had a major impact on fashion runways! From to and , military shift dresses and sharply tailored army jackets look more polished and still add the headturning, edgy style to fall and winter ensembles.

Today the trend has more of a luxurious and feminine flair so one may say it’s not for the tomboys whatsoever. Since military and ladylike join fashion forces you’re much welcome to embrace your inner tough girl with army styling and cool khaki colours and mix things up with delicate pieces and red lipstick. Don’t be afraid to break the style rules, you’re supposed to look like a understated woman commander, not the real soldier.

military trend in fall 2012
Military look in Fall 2012 fashion: , by Alexander McQueen, ,

Salvatore Ferragamo military jacket

Military jacket

Army green anorak with epaulettes at the shoulders and military style appliqué patches is an ultimate expression of the utilitarian trend. The other essential addition to your outwear arsenal is a black military jacket or an officer’s greatcoat. All options are up in arms for you to get you warm in a chilly day and make an interesting contrast to ladylike ethereal fabrics and bold colours (as seen in Isabel Marant).

Vince Camuto sweater dress

Military dress

You’ll love the subtlety and less in-your-face approach torwards military look that a shift dress brings. Look for a dress in hunter green, with embossed gold buttons and lots of pockets. Follow Victoria Beckham’s military-chic interpretation and incorporate the on-trend demure updo and a belt wrapped around twice. To saunter into fall sophistication team with flawless pumps and a statement dome bag.

GUESS Women’s Classic Military Jacket

A touch of military is always in style, whether it is a light and stylish peacoat, camo print combats or a pair of desert boots. The key to a look that is infused with military style is not to make it too serious, and that’s true this season more than ever: look out for brightly coloured trench coats for a way to inject a bit of playfulness into your fatigues.


About Author

Gabi

29-year-old fashionista from Poland and the owner of Fashion Allure. Always looking for the latest in fashion trends, clothing, accessories and celebrity fashion.

  • This blog sounds good when I came down to it I found many kinds of costume which is of military trend and it also consists of many colors too with different styles. Michael Jackson..i love to see what he wear when he came out to the stage for a performance. Yeah I was thinking of the military coat or jacket during this winter with a skin jeans. Will it look matching for me if you have any idea I will love to follow it.
    Anyway thanks for the useful blog and wish you a merry Christmas.

  • Bill Wayne

    in completing your military ensemble, never forget donning a great pair of reflective aviator sunglasses. Not so sure? Just think – Tom Cruise in Top Gun.
    Getting the picture?

    • Elle

      totally 🙂 thanks for this!

  • Wholesale China Lingerie

    Great

  • Nice post

Fashion Allure
Contact | Author | About Us | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer | Sitemap Copyright © 2006 - 2015 Fashion Allure
Web Statistics
This site uses cookies Find out more