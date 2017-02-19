Home  /  Fashion  /  Spring 2017 Fashion Must-Haves
Spring 2017 Fashion Must-Haves

It might have taken its time, but spring 2017’s almost here. Now that the temperatures are (slowly) rising, we can start shrugging off those bulky winter coats and jumpers and start wearing something with a little more definition. If you are in need of a wardrobe update, here’s a few of the looks fashion bloggers will be sporting in the season ahead. Think big sleeves, ruffles, slogans and a lot of clashing prints.

Statement sleeves

Have you been wondering why everyone’s sleeves have been seemingly getting longer and longer? This spring let your sleeves do the talking – it’s all about the flare or flutted styles this spring. Choose breezy sleeves every time you need to add drama to your outfit.

Traffic People Bell Sleeve Top

Camo print

Although military print is slightly androgynous, this spring it has invaded everything from tees to sunglasses. We have seen camo print on the Mark Jacobs runway in a form of a ruffled dress paired with printed wedge boots. Yeah, opposites attract. If you have dipped your toes into the camouflage-print trend, are you ready now to try it head-on? Here are 23 ways that to wear camo print that make sure you do not blend in.

ASOS camo print top

Striped shirt

Who doesn’t love stripes? No wonder a striped shirt goes with everything from jeans to a miniskirt. According to designer Julia Leach, “The striped shirt is the paper clip of personal style. It’s coveted and collected thanks to its simplicity and timeless appeal”. This spring, wear banker stripes from day to night as this office staple becomes the must-have.

ASOS Stripe Shirt

V-cut heels

Victoria Beckham designed V-cut pumps for her namesake fashion line and she has been wearing them maniacally as of late. The pumps became on-trend thanks their unusual shape. They may not be suitable for travels (Victoria wears them to the airport) but they are definitely the ultimate work shoe. Choose the ones with a mid-heel perfect for day-to-day wear.

Sneakers

sneakers photo

Athleisure trend is still going strong. Fashionistas know that tracksuit pants, knit t-shirts and sneakers are a great addition to every stylish outfit. This season, sneakers just have to make a statement. For instance, drawing on your sneakers is a thing for 2017. If drawing is not your thing, try sequined, printed and even furry sneakers to amp up your spring outfit.

Miss KG Kali Sneaker

spring fashion photo by efradera


