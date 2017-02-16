With the days getting longer and the nights getting warmer, it is high time we start adjusting beauty routines for the changes in the weather. Get carried away in new season’s preparations with these 10 easy steps that will let your beauty flourish this spring. Here is how to get ready for the warm weather from head to toe!

Buff away dry skin cells To get smooth, glowing, beautiful skin in just 10 minutes use an at home solution. Massage a scrub into the skin using circular movement to exfoliate and reveal a healthier, younger looking skin. Apart from reducing the appearance of fine lines, blemishes and uneven skin tone, a scrub increases effectiveness of moisturizers.

Take care of your face

…schedule a facial. Start with a professional exfoliation (microdermabrasion should be fine), get a face massage to de-stress and unwind and in the end, go for a facial mask to restore skin’s freshness and radiance. Change your perfumes

The changing of season means new perfumes to compliment warmer weather. In winter it is common to use perfumes with warm, sensual base of woodsy, spicy notes. Spring requires more subtle scents: go for a tangy, fruity aroma or inviting floral fragrance to invigorate your senses. Invest in a healthy hair look

…and make an appointment at the hair salon. Ask your stylist for a moisturizing treatment, get your hair cut. Try something new: fresh highlights, a new celebrity-inspired hairstyle like womanly side-swept curls. Start using pastel nail polish

Sophisticated and sheer pastels reign supreme this spring. They epitomize femininity and project the fresh romanticism of young love. Soft pink, fresh yellow, gentle green or cool blue nail polish is good to go from the beach to the boardroom. Change your bath & shower gel

Refresh yourself after long winter months starting from your wash regime. Ditch a spicy bath get, and buy a citrus or floral one that moisturizes skin so it feels soft. Lemon blossom, sweet apple, juicy mandarin, honeysuckle, gardenia and jasmine will make your skin supple and touchable all over! Get a pedicure

After months of negligence, your feet deserve a little pampering. Prepare everything you need for the perfect pedicure: nail clipper, pedicure paddle, nail file, toe separators and a fair amount of time. Alternatively, choose a professional pedicurist to incorporate your toenails and the remove the calluses. Incorporate new trends

Start working fun colours and prints like floral print or lace into your wardrobe. These romantic sweet-meets-sultry pieces are ideal for balmy weather days! Check out the best floral print dresses for this spring. Get a sun-kissed skin

Use a liquid bronzer or a self-tanner to get the impression of fresh, healthy, radiant skin (far from wintery pale). The gorgeously glowing cheeks in your own perfect sunkissed bronze shade will complement the stylish minimalistic white dress ensembles. Do not forget about the SPF protection

Your daily face protector should start with SPF 15. High-protection cream works invisibly to deliver ultimate sun protection and skin nourishment. It is your face’s best defense against damaging and premature signs of aging.

Your body is now ready to welcome the warm weather. But is your mind ready too? If you still have problems getting out of bed in the mornings, read the following blogger’s tips guaranteed to perk you up and beat winter blues.