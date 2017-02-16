Home  /  Beauty & HairSpring Fashion  /  10 Beauty Tips to Get Ready For Spring!
Beauty & Hair

10 Beauty Tips to Get Ready For Spring!

, , ,
beautiful pedicure

With the days getting longer and the nights getting warmer, it is high time we start adjusting beauty routines for the changes in the weather. Get carried away in new season’s preparations with these 10 easy steps that will let your beauty flourish this spring. Here is how to get ready for the warm weather from head to toe!

  1. Buff away dry skin cells

    2. To get smooth, glowing, beautiful skin in just 10 minutes use an at home solution. Massage a scrub into the skin using circular movement to exfoliate and reveal a healthier, younger looking skin. Apart from reducing the appearance of fine lines, blemishes and uneven skin tone, a scrub increases effectiveness of moisturizers.

    Brown Sugar Scrub
    Carol's Daughter sugar scrub

  2. Take care of your face
    …schedule a facial. Start with a professional exfoliation (microdermabrasion should be fine), get a face massage to de-stress and unwind and in the end, go for a facial mask to restore skin’s freshness and radiance.

    3. Skin79 BB cream Pink Label
    New hot beauty trend: BB cream

  3. Change your perfumes
    The changing of season means new perfumes to compliment warmer weather. In winter it is common to use perfumes with warm, sensual base of woodsy, spicy notes. Spring requires more subtle scents: go for a tangy, fruity aroma or inviting floral fragrance to invigorate your senses.

    4. Versace Bright Crystal fragance
    Bright Crystal fragrance notes: magnolia, iced accord, yuzu

  4. Invest in a healthy hair look
    …and make an appointment at the hair salon. Ask your stylist for a moisturizing treatment, get your hair cut. Try something new: fresh highlights, a new celebrity-inspired hairstyle like womanly side-swept curls.

    5. Jessica Alba Grammy look
    Jessica Alba’s fresh look

  5. Start using pastel nail polish


    Sophisticated and sheer pastels reign supreme this spring. They epitomize femininity and project the fresh romanticism of young love. Soft pink, fresh yellow, gentle green or cool blue nail polish is good to go from the beach to the boardroom.

    pastel nail polish
    Trendy pastel nail polish colours

  6. Change your bath & shower gel
    Refresh yourself after long winter months starting from your wash regime. Ditch a spicy bath get, and buy a citrus or floral one that moisturizes skin so it feels soft. Lemon blossom, sweet apple, juicy mandarin, honeysuckle, gardenia and jasmine will make your skin supple and touchable all over!

    7. Magnolia Body Cleansing Gel
    Carol's Daughter Magnolia Body Cleansing Gel

  7. Get a pedicure
    After months of negligence, your feet deserve a little pampering. Prepare everything you need for the perfect pedicure: nail clipper, pedicure paddle, nail file, toe separators and a fair amount of time. Alternatively, choose a professional pedicurist to incorporate your toenails and the remove the calluses.

    8. beautiful pedicure
    Get a pedicure!

  8. Incorporate new trends
    Start working fun colours and prints like floral print or lace into your wardrobe. These romantic sweet-meets-sultry pieces are ideal for balmy weather days! Check out the best floral print dresses for this spring.

    9. Lilly Pulitzer lace Dress
    Girlie lace dress from

  9. Get a sun-kissed skin
    Use a liquid bronzer or a self-tanner to get the impression of fresh, healthy, radiant skin (far from wintery pale). The gorgeously glowing cheeks in your own perfect sunkissed bronze shade will complement the stylish minimalistic white dress ensembles.

    10. Estee Lauder Soft Duo Bronzer
    Bronze Goddess Soft Duo Bronzer

  10. Do not forget about the SPF protection
    Your daily face protector should start with SPF 15. High-protection cream works invisibly to deliver ultimate sun protection and skin nourishment. It is your face’s best defense against damaging and premature signs of aging.

    11. La Roche-Posay Anthelios
    La Roche-Posay Anthelios Sunscreen

Your body is now ready to welcome the warm weather. But is your mind ready too? If you still have problems getting out of bed in the mornings, read the following blogger’s tips guaranteed to perk you up and beat winter blues.


About Author

Gabi

29-year-old fashionista from Poland and the owner of Fashion Allure. Always looking for the latest in fashion trends, clothing, accessories and celebrity fashion.

  • Great list. If I could add 1 more, it would be to get adequate sleep. (And I say this as I’m yawning in the morning.) Getting more sleep is one of the simplest ways to take care of ourselves…and one of the most overlooked.

    • Gabi

      Yes, that’s why they call it ‘beauty sleep’ 🙂

Fashion Allure
Contact | Author | About Us | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer | Sitemap Copyright © 2006 - 2015 Fashion Allure
Web Statistics
This site uses cookies Find out more