Who does not love looking good while working up a sweat?! Let’s face it: as fun as working out is, it is even more fun when you are sporting a cute outfit (pun totally intended).

Here are a few of the top fitness clothing trends for this season. Give them a try, and you will be fit and fashionable!

Bright Neons

Shay Mitchell, star of the hit TV show Pretty Little Liars, knows that this summer it is all about rocking the bright, fun colours. Hot pink, neon green and highlighter yellow are all the rage. Especially when it splashed on sports bras, tanks, tees, socks and even spandex pants. Like the neon pink pair Shay wears when she runs.

Ombré Colour Patterns

For people looking to disguise a less than flattering figure, ombre colour patterns will do the trick. Moving Comfort offers a tank with an ombre colour pattern and ruching on the side to keep you comfortable. But it also works to cover up problem areas such as a poochy belly.

Breathable Tanks

Under Armour offers a line of thin, breathable tanks in bright colours that are great to slip on for a hot day run. The fabric is designed to wick sweat away from your body so you stay cool no matter how warm the weather may be.

Logos and Slogans

Classy active wear brands like Lululemon and North Face have t-shirts and zipups with their logos on them. These items are totally on trend for spring and summer.

Yoga Pants

Arguably the greatest thing since sliced bread, yoga pants absolutely deserve a place in your summer workout wear wardrobe. They are comfortable and they make your butt look cute. Talk about a win-win.

All Day Athletic Wear

The dynamite workout clothing company Lululemon recently launched a line of fully functional workout clothes that transition from a yoga class, to the office, to happy hour for drinks. The line, called &go, is marketed towards today’s busy woman who is always on the go.

Cropped Workout Tanks and Tops

You worked hard all winter to score some great abs. Why not show yours off this summer by working out in a cropped tank or top that flaunts your toned tummy? Urban Outfitters offers several great options that look cool and help keep you cool at the same time.

The Fitbit

Fitness gadgets are all the rage right now. The Fitbit is no exception. With the Fitbit on your wrist, you can easily keep tabs on how active you are being throughout the day. In addition, you can monitor how many steps you have climbed, track your weight, your body mass index and your percentage of body fat. The Fitbit is so intuitive it even monitors the duration and quality of your sleep.

Fun Florals

Take a cue from the beautiful flowers blooming all around you. Snag some workout gear with pretty floral prints. Vanessa Hudgens knows how to rock the look, sporting an Adidas sweatshirt covered in pink and red roses.

Spandex Shorts

Line up for your road race or triathlon looking fit and fantastic in a pair of spandex shorts. Sweaty Betty offers a great race day option with their spandex Race Day Short. It features a lightweight material designed to wick sweat away from your skin, a reflective logo so you will be seen even in the dark and a back pocket so you can store anything you might need. Such as chap stick, energy gels, etc.

This summer, get in shape with style by trying these trends. You will be turning heads wherever you go!

Ali is a “Jill of all trades.” She writes about health, home advice and beauty tips on her blog Homey Improvements, works as a freelance writer, and is currently a content specialist for HydroWorx helping people find the benefits of exercising in water. Follow her on Twitter @DIYfolks.