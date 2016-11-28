Home  /  Beauty & Hair  /  Win An Exclusive Beauty Treatment This Christmas With Book Your Lifestyle
Book Your Lifestyle would like to offer a true #Glitzmas2016 Salon & Spa experience for everyone!

Each day between 1st and 24th of December, we will introduce you to a top salon, spa or beauty industry partner, all offering to win an exclusive beauty treatment just for you. For your chance to win a special pamper gift – simply go to our website, click on today’s window and follow the instructions to enter the competition. Sounds good, right? Take a sneaky peek at some of our exciting prizes revealed below.

 

Luxury Pamper Pack Treatments by CUCUMBA Worth £50

CUCUMBA The Urban Pit Stop salon

CUCUMBA The Urban Pit Stop salon has won a great reputation since first opening its doors in 2005, described by the Evening Standard as ‘One of London’s hippest salons’ and a runner up in London Lifestyle Awards. CUCUMBA has since been featured in Vogue, InStyle and Company magazine, recognised for its innovative therapies, fun parties and events, and a hip approach to a beauty salon experience.

 

Cut, Colour, Shampoo & Conditioning by ENA Worth £200

Ena Salon Hair and Beauty

No better way to feel truly special this holiday season, than to escape the city buzz in the elegant and cosy Ena Salon Hair and Beauty located in the heart of Covent Garden. Enjoy a seamless luxury experience allowing Ena’s expert hairdressers look after your styling needs and indulge in the full package nourishing treatment for your hair.

 

Lash Boosting Eyelash Extensions by Smooth You Worth £80

Smooth You Eyelash Extensions

Enter the party season this feeling extra glamorous! Smooth You Eyelash Extensions will add a flirtatious volume and thickness to your lashes ensuring you feel camera ready at all times.

To win these and many more of our fantastic prizes, go to Book Your Lifestyle today to enter the beautylicious #Glitzmas2016 competition!


