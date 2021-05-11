Featured Posts

11 May

4 Things To Know About The Air Jordan 12 Retro Twist

by Gabi
Shoes & Accessories
Nike Air Jordan Sneakers

More than three decades since the first Air Jordans were released, this renowned brand continues to thrill its patrons with exciting retro offers. This year, the Air Jordan 12 Retro Twist will be offered to eager shoe lovers in the coming weeks.

Coming at the heels of the Air Jordan 1 Retro OG Neutral Grey in high and low cuts, as well as the Air Jordan 3 Retro Racer Blue, this high-top model features a predominantly white colorway adorned with red and black hues.

How Will The Air Jordan 12 Retro Twist Look Like?

As one of the most in-demand pairs in the history of men’s footwear, Air Jordans look premium but casual. The Air Jordan 12 Retro Twist, for instance, sports a clean and crisp image. Made from two types of leather; tumbled skin on the upper section and pebbled leather on the lower part, each pair sports a very comfortable feel from your feet to your ankles.

A pop of metallic red lines the midfoot, where the words “Jumpman” are etched. The topmost eyelets also show this fiery hue. Each pair’s tongue features the iconic logo of Michael Jordan’s silhouette, and the characters “Two 3” embroidered below it—reflecting the basketball superstar’s jersey number. The number 23 and the Jumpman logo are also visible on the back portion.

In a color pattern that’s reminiscent of the Chicago Bulls team, the white and red hues are complemented by splashes of black, which can be seen along the front flap, outsole, lining, counter, and tread. A pair of white shoelaces round up this classy yet casual offering. If you want a sneak peek of this model, check the images of Air Jordan 12 Retro ‘Twist’ available here.

Nike Air Jordan 12 Retro pink and white sneaker

VIENNA, AUSTRIA – JUNE 14, 2017: Nike Air Jordan 12 Retro pink and white sneaker isolated on white background.

Release Date

Design leaks for the Air Jordan 12 Retro Twist were first dropped in January 2021. Weeks later, around the first quarter of this year, there were hints of a July 31 release. Some sources indicate that this new line of retro shoes will be released on August 1, 2021.

Cost

Despite its expensive look and comfortable design, the Air Jordan 12 Retro Twist will not burn your pockets. Prepare at least $190 if you’re eyeing to buy a pair for yourself.

A pair is definitely worth the investment. Reselling signature sneakers can be a good side hustle. Limited-edition Air Jordans command higher prices when sold in the shoe resale market, especially pairs that are extremely rare.

As of December 2020, the highest resale price for a sneaker, the 2005 Parra x Nike Air Max 1 Hyperstrike Albert Heijn Amsterdam model, was pegged at $20,000.

Available Sizes

The Air Jordan 12 Retro Twist will be available in both grade school and adult sizes. That’s from the smallest US men’s shoe size 4 to the largest pair at US size 12.

Nike Air Jordan 12 Retro metallic silver and french blue sneaker

VIENNA, AUSTRIA – JUNE 14, 2017: Nike Air Jordan 12 Retro metallic silver and french blue sneaker isolated on white background.

Fun Facts About Air Jordan 12

Since we’re discussing “retro” here, let’s take a trip down memory lane and discover some surprising facts about the Air Jordan (AJ) 12 line:

The First Model Was Released In 1996

The first batch of AJ 12 boasted of five colorways and was first offered on the shelves on March 13, 1996, until 1997. The line was re-released from 2003 to 2004, 2008 to 2009, 2011 to 2013, and 2015 to 2019.

Air Jordan 12 pairs are known for collaborations and extremely limited colorways like the monochromatic Air Jordan 12 x PSNY collaboration, for instance. One of the limited-edition colorways was called the Wings, which had a production limit of 12,000 pairs.

Air Jordan 12s Were The First To Get Rid Of The Nike Branding

Unlike Air Jordan’s previous shoe lines, the pairs under the Air Jordan 12 line are devoid of the explicit Nike branding. Moreover, the retro version, which bears the model code CT 8013106, integrates the Zoom Air technology and a light Phylon midsole. For these reasons, among many others, the line is considered to be one of the most durable shoes in the Air Jordan line.

Inspired By The Japanese Flag

The Air Jordan 12 family is inspired by the Japanese flag and a 19th century pair of women’s shoes. Specifically, the etchings on each side reflect the sun’s rays, and the higher-than-usual heels took inspiration from the ancient footwear meant for women.

It is worth noting that all Air Jordan Retro models are manufactured as closest to the original models as possible. Accordingly, manufacturers had to train their current workers on how the original signature sneakers were made. This means relying more on human touch rather than machines to create these kicks.

Final Thoughts

Whether you’re an Air Jordan collector or are buying your very own pair for the first time, a pair of Air Jordan 12 Retro Twist is worth buying because of its durability, comfort, and style. It’s also a classic pair that every aficionado ought to have.

