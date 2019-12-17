While the days are still warm, there is already a slight chill in the nighttime air that informs people of the colder days autumn will bring. If summer means showing off without a lot of clothing, fall is undoubtedly dedicated to stretching the ability of the wardrobe. Loose dresses, light tank tops, and flip-flops are the staple summer uniform, but now is the time to consider transitioning into a wardrobe more suitable for fall.

This season is often booked with holiday trips to colorful festivities, so one needs to update specific clothing pieces that will guarantee fashion preparedness. Instead of abandoning the summer wardrobe altogether, here are a few stylish outfits you can slowly add to your pile without having to break the bank.

Embrace Light Layers

The fall season does not necessarily mean the total desertion for lighter clothing. A soft flannel or cardigan can be easily dressed up or down. If the weather becomes colder, light layers can always be worn underneath thicker outerwear. If the problem is layering clothes, one can follow the “long over lean” rule.

Fashion experts say it is better to wear longer-length tops, like the soft flannel mentioned above, over leaner bottoms, such as skinny jeans. This rule helps prevent bulkiness, which can occasionally be a product of overlayering.

Sell Old Pieces, and Up the Outerwear Game

A statement coat is never a mistake. It is one of the clothing pieces that allow maximum versatility. One can wear sweatpants underneath, and no one will dare bat an eye.

Perhaps it is time to consider selling things online. Sell clothing pieces that no longer pique the interest, but make sure a glossy trench coat or classic black blazer remains on one of the hangers. Selling your clothes earns you money you can use to buy more all-around outerwear items. An extra annotation or deeper color in the wardrobe will result in a more cohesive and fall-appropriate outfit.

Incorporate Some Lace

Lace adopts the same idea of light layers. A shirt topped with lace is a great way to maximize the life of previous summer outfits. One cannot go wrong with pairing the look with a favorite pair of denim pants for an ensemble that will be worn all season long.

Exchange Jeans for a Deconstructed Pair

Speaking of pants, instead of purchasing another pair of plain skinnies, think beyond the ordinary. Choose a deconstructed pair, one that is slightly baggier and more irregular.

To ease one’s self into this decision, try selling those that frequent the inside of the closet. This way, it will be easier to shop for a new pair, say, one that has a crisscross button design or extra embellishments on the fabric.

Play with Prints

Many are afraid to wear prints, as these may look too “out there.” However, autumn is the perfect time to stand out more.

Keeping a few clothing pieces with prints on hand to go with jeans and boots will help achieve an ideal fall outfit. Tops with floral designs in muted tones like tangerine and deep burgundy look best, especially against the falling leaves of this season.

Take a New Spin on the Classic White Shirt

The white shirt is a crowd favorite, especially in the summer. The whiteness of it not only feels but also looks cooling to the eyes. But for fall, one can elevate this classic piece by opting for an off-white version, in pale yellow or faint tan.

Button cuffs or balloon sleeves also help lift the look further, adding the right balance of flair to the basic white shirt everyone loves. Wear this as is when indoors or with a vibrant coat when outside in the cold.

Midi-Skirt All Outfits

A cross between a mini and a maxi skirt, the midi skirt falls between the knees and ankles. This silhouette is capable of looking simple and elegant at the same time.

Another versatile piece, the midi skirt should be a fall wardrobe staple. One can dress it down with a shirt and plain blazer or dress it up with a knitted scarf placed around the neck and high boots.

Midi skirts are wearable all year round but look extra special during the fall season. These not only keep the body warm but also provide an excellent replacement for everyday jeans.