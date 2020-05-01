We all know someone close to us who’s deeply passionate about their hobby. Whether it’s crafting, performance arts, literature, or something more physical, there’s one particular activity that brings your loved-one pure happiness.

Read on to learn more about five gifts that will bring a smile to the face of the passionate hobbyist in your life.

The Disciplined Athlete

If your loved one is obsessed with working out and playing sports, they’ll like to receive activewear as a gift. Whether it’s new running shorts, sneakers, or a pair of Elite Sports Socks, clothing is a practical present.

You can be sure that they’ll appreciate having another workout outfit after a day’s worth of sweaty physical activity.

The Makeup Queen

Do you have a friend that’s a total diva? They spend their free time doing makeup and coming up with fabulous new looks. These queens are committed to their art.

It might be best to stay away from makeup products as a gift unless you know precisely the brands they like. However, the glamor-lover will always be happy to receive accessories.

Want to get them something more unique? Check out the full lace wigs at the EvaWigs. Some new hair will allow them to play around with their look.

The Bookworm

Luckily bookworms are relatively easy to buy for; they love adding new titles to their at-home libraries. If they’ve read everything you can find at the store, then you might want to think outside of the box.

Consider picking up a candle that smells like old books, or a cute bookmark that’ll help them pick up where they left off. Another great idea is a tray that they can rest their book on while they’re taking a nice long bath!

Artists and Artisans

Artist Kent Monkman told New York Magazine that one of the best gifts you could buy any visual creator is a frame. If your loved one is always creating new works, chances are they have a few lying around that they’d like to put on display.

If you don’t want to give your friend or family an empty frame, write them a cute note of encouragement and stick it behind the glass. Even when they put their painting, drawing, or photograph inside, they’ll be reminded of you.

The Peaceful Yogi

Yogis are at peace with themselves and are generally quite minimalist. They reap their happiness from their practice. Passionate yogis spend their time in deep stretches of meditative states.

Instead of buying into the half-mast trend of $100 for yoga pants, get them something that brings simple pleasure. A plant, oil diffuser, or a candle will brighten their studio to create positive and loving energy.

The Verdict

Buying a gift for a seasoned hobbyist can be difficult. It seems like they have all they need. That said, there’s nothing that will bring them more joy than knowing you have them and their interests in mind.