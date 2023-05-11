Boho style is at once chic and laid-back. It is a mix of bohemian and hippie influences which affect summery closets in a healthy mix of high and low, folksy and flowy, new and vintage, conceptual and romantic. This season’s free-spirited attitude has an ultra-luxe appeal – meet your new fashion heroine. The picks here include a bit of everything that defines this summer’s wild, always eclectic, and easygoing boho style. If you enjoy, see more of the must-have boho items.

Boho chic, or bohemian chic, is a fashion trend that draws inspiration from bohemian and hippie styles. It embraces a free-spirited, eclectic, and relaxed aesthetic with a mix of vintage, ethnic, and natural elements. The term “boho” is derived from the word “bohemian,” which refers to an unconventional and artistic lifestyle.

Whether you are preparing for this weekend’s party in the wanderlust or going to a music festival, adding a little bohemian inspiration to your wardrobe is always a good idea.

Key elements of the boho chic trend include:

Flowy silhouettes: Boho chic clothing often features loose and flowing silhouettes, such as maxi dresses, peasant tops, and wide-legged pants. These styles prioritize comfort and freedom of movement.

Natural fabrics: Fabrics like cotton, linen, and chiffon are commonly used in boho chic clothing. They offer breathability and a relaxed feel, contributing to the bohemian vibe.

Mix of patterns and prints: Boho chic embraces a mix of patterns and prints, such as floral, paisley, geometric, or ethnic motifs. Combining different prints and textures is a characteristic feature of this trend.

Layering: Layering is a key aspect of boho chic style. Combining various clothing pieces like vests, cardigans, kimonos, or scarves adds depth and visual interest to the outfit.

Natural colours: Earthy and muted tones are prevalent in boho chic fashion. Colours like browns, tans, creams, and warm neutrals create a natural and relaxed feel. However, pops of vibrant colors can also be incorporated for an eclectic touch.

Accessorizing: Accessories play a significant role in boho chic style. Think oversized hats, floppy hats, fringed bags, chunky jewelry, layered necklaces, statement belts, and suede or leather boots. Incorporating natural elements like feathers, shells, or wood can also enhance the boho vibe.

Boho-inspired details: Look for clothing with details like tassels, embroidery, lace, crochet, or macramé, as they contribute to the boho chic aesthetic.

Footwear and footwear: Complete your boho chic look with the right footwear and footwear. Opt for leather or suede ankle boots, strappy sandals, or woven flats. You can also experiment with adding some fringe or tassels to your shoes.

Boho chic fashion encourages individuality, creativity, and a carefree attitude. It is a style that allows for self-expression and personal interpretation, making it popular for music festivals, summer events, or casual everyday wear.

Boho chic clothes take centre stage

Flowy tops with delicate crocheted accents add a bit of bohemian charm to your wardrobe. It is always on top of our festival packing list, along with a bold printed sundress.

Maxi dresses are a modern reinterpretation of a boho-chic style. Made of easy breezy fabrics, these summer dresses feature blissed-out tie-dye, clashy crochet, ladylike floral print or psychedelic swirls.

A little lace adds a subtle elegance to even the simplest of the sundresses. Lace is also a part of boho chic trend, especially in somewhat white blouses.

The summer must-have item – polished tan suede proves that bohemia has never been so beautiful. Pair your suede separates in earthy hues with a sun-bleached denim.

It is always a good idea to pair off beat basics with unusual accessories and a good statement jewellery piece. It’s all in the detail – think cascading fringing, printed scarf and stacked gold.

Fun fringe lends eye-catching appeal to the effortless boho chic. Whether it is a tote, a satchel or a clutch, lush cascades of fringe ensure that with a fringe bag you will never be on the fringe of fashion! A little bit beach-y, a little bit bohemian jet set, wear it with crochet, sheer fabrics and fresh florals.

You can’t consider your boho chic outfit complete without a few killer accessories. Add a little sparkle to your bohemian look with a turquoise ring, a gold body chain, a few flash tattoos. Or the ethnic-inspired wide cuff bracelet that puts your boho and chic side together. Boho fab!

Mix and match different elements, experiment with layers, and have fun with accessories to create your own unique boho-inspired outfits. The goal is to embrace a relaxed, free-spirited vibe.