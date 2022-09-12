Featured Posts

12 Sep

Tips For Buying The Perfect Pair Of Womens’s Jeans

by Gabi
Shopping
women in jeans

Jeans are a great item of clothing and they go so well with many situations. But buying them can sometimes be tricky and you might end up with the wrong size and colour if you do not pay enough attention to the many options available. Here are five tips to guarantee you find the right jeans.

1. Think About When You Wear Them

The first thing you need to consider is the occasion you are most likely to wear your new jeans. For instance, if you are going to wear them for work you might want to go with something quite conservative and traditional.

If you are buying them to wear when you are out and about with your friends you can be much more playful with your style choices and even get different colours.

2. Consider The Pockets

leather belt

Pockets can make or break a good pair of jeans and it is a good idea to keep on eye on them when you are buying a pair of new jeans. If you like to keep a lot of things in your pockets make sure that you check if there is enough room for your keys and wallet. You should also think about how the pockets affect you when you are sitting down.

3. Get The Right Size

Naturally the most important part of buying jeans is to get a pair that fits you perfectly. Keep in mind that jeans tend to shrink a tiny bit after the first wash and also the stretchiness of the jeans can affect the real future size of the jeans.

Make sure you try them on and do not be shy of alterations. For instance, Gok Wan’s guide for buying jeans suggests that most people will need to alter their jeans a bit and this will not end up costing you a fortune.

4. Find Them Online

If you find a good pair of jeans it is a good idea to get a pair or two, especially if you are a big wearer. But you also should not shy away from finding new styles to wear and shopping for jeans online is a great way to do this.

snakeskin shoes

For example, you should try out the trendy G-Star jeans at J-Bees or perhaps you can just Google online retailers that sell jeans. Be playful also with the colour since you do not always need to go with the trusted blue when you are buying jeans.

5. Make Them Last Longer

Once you have found your favourite jeans it is essential to take good care of them to ensure they last longer. Shockingly many people do not wash and use their jeans properly and this can make them lose shape and colour a lot quicker than necessary. You can find a lot of helpful tips online and it is worth checking them out before you start washing your jeans.

The above tips can help you make great findings and ensure that your jeans stay in good condition even after purchase. It is a good idea to spend some time finding a great pair of jeans since they truly are a lifesaver in many situations.

