Fashion is always changing and evolving. One style of clothing, that was popular in the ‘70s, can seem outdated and even funny to today’s generation.

Change in fashion has always been inspired by various industries or events. And casinos were one of the main influencers of current attire.

From the earlier era to the current period of casinos, the dress codes have changed significantly and caused the fashion industry to follow the trace. In this article, we’ll take a look at what kind of dress code was popular in earlier casinos and what’s more appropriate today.

History of casino dress code

We’re used to seeing casino dealers and baristas in dress slacks, short skirts, button-up shirts, and vests, and even the patrons and players somehow repeating that style, but that’s not what was popular back in the day.

In the earlier era of casinos, the strict dress code was still a thing, of course, but it was required for the staff only. The waitresses and dealers were supposed to wear long dresses and full suits.

Even though the dress code was mandatory for the staff, this fashion style has also influenced how the patrons dressed up. When visiting the casino, they’d also wear evening dresses and suit-and-ties.

As a result, casino fashion became a trend followed by many well-off individuals.

But, as we said, fashion is an evolving trend and casino attire has also changed over time.

Modern casino dress code

One main difference in the attitudes towards fashion is that the casinos started to enforce strict dress codes on not only their employees but also on patrons. If in the old days, it was up to the players what clothes they wear on their gambling ventures, now it became mandatory to wear suit-and-tie and evening dresses.

However, some patrons seem to not care about fashion at all. In fact, you can spot them in their jeans, t-shirts, and sneakers. But in most cases, it depends on the casino whether it wants a more sophisticated fashion or whatever its patrons are comfortable wearing.

One more difference in the casino industry is that it’s now dominated by casino online games. Patrons can visit their favorite casinos from their homes which takes away the fashion allure that’s so prevalent in the actual casinos. Players can be in their shorts and flip-flops and still play Blackjack or poker.

As for the staff dress code, the waitresses and dealers still have a strict dress code but it’s somehow less formal. Instead of full suits, their attire consists of dress pants, button-up shirts, vests, and ties.

In most cases, women and men have the same dress codes due to the focus on uniformity. Casinos are trying to create a uniform environment that’s more pleasing to the customers’ eye.

Cocktail waitresses

There’s one main change in the modern casino dress codes, though. Casinos still hire workers that stand behind the bars and serve alcoholic beverages. They’re called cocktail waitresses (or waiters) and typically, they’re females.

The reason why the cocktail waitresses are female is that the casinos want to enchant patrons with attractive waitresses to buy more drinks and give out larger tips. This effect is further enhanced by their attire.

In most cases, the cocktail waitresses are wearing low-cut tops and short miniskirts. The clothes are designed to be revealing and looking sexy. This way, male patrons have more incentive to spend more money. This attitude towards female waitresses has often become a subject of discontent towards casino employers.

However, there are some cases when the casinos hire male servers as well. But, unlike the female waitresses, the male ones have ‘fuller’ attire that consists of dress slacks, button-up dress shirts, and bow-ties.

Casinos do make fashion

In this article, we saw how the casino dress codes have changed over time. In earlier gambling venues, the employees were required to wear full suits and long evening dresses. The patrons were not required to dress up like that, but somehow the staff attire found its popularity in casino customers as well.

In today’s casinos, the employees are wearing slacks, shirts, vests, and ties, while some of them (cocktail waitresses) have a more revealing attire. As for the patrons, the casinos are more demanding on their dress code as well, unlike in the past. The customers are also wearing short evening dresses and suits. However, there are some venues that have less strict dress codes.