Chic Cryptocurrency: Are There Fashion Retailers That Accept Bitcoin?

Earlier in January, fashion retail brand Forever 21 posted a tweet stating that they do not currently accept bitcoin, going as far as to add “pls stop asking us lol”. Clearly, it doesn’t seem as though the company, which is currently the fifth largest speciality retailer in the United States, is quite ready to adopt cryptocurrencies. This is odd considering there are already plans for Forever 21’s future posted on their website, including becoming worth $8 billion and opening up 600 new stores over the next three years.

As bitcoin’s popularity and value continues to maintain a steady, substantial value you would think that more retailers would begin to embrace the cryptocurrency. After all, plenty of other industries have already made it clear that bitcoin is welcome. For instance, there are now plenty of travel agencies as well as flight and hotel providers that have added bitcoin to their list of viable payment methods, including Destinia, CheapAir and Expedia. Meanwhile, internet-centric industries such as iGaming are going as far as to build entirely new companies around cryptocurrencies, and not just bitcoins either. There’s now even a cryptocurrency named Dash, formerly known as XCoin, that is tailor made for online casino players.

So, this got us thinking: if other industries are embracing cryptocurrencies at such a rapid rate and with such enthusiasm are there any fashion retailers (besides Forever 21, of course) that accept bitcoin? Here’s what we found:

Use Gyft To Buy From Macy’s, Nordstrom, T. J. Maxx & Target

While Macy’s doesn’t actually accept bitcoin directly, by purchasing a gift card using bitcoin from gyft.com you will be able to indirectly buy items with the digital money from the fashion retailer. This is also the case for Nordstrom, Nordstrom Rack, T. J. Maxx and Target, as well as online e-commerce sites including Amazon and eBay. Of course, the amount you can purchase on your gift card ranges depending on how much you’re willing to spend, with most ranging from $10 to $500. The only exceptions to this are T. J. Maxx and Target, as their gift cards are available from $10 to $100.

Use eGifter For Sports Brands, Hollister, Gap, Banana Republic & More

There’s no denying that Gyft offers a wide variety of fashion retailers for bitcoin enthusiasts, but there’s no beating eGifter. In addition to Macy’s, T. J. Maxx and Nordstrom, this site offers gift cards for plenty of sports brands including Adidas, Athleta, Champs, Columbia, Nike and Footlocker. For anyone who isn’t interested in the sportier side of fashion retail, there’s also Abercrombie & Fitch, American Eagle, Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy, Hollister, Hot Topic, Old Navy and Torrid.

In total, that’s over twenty fashion retailers that you can make purchases from using the cryptocurrency bitcoin! We imagine there are plenty of other small boutiques and perhaps even bigger chains out there that either accept bitcoin now or plan to in the future, so please let us know if there are any other retailers to add to the list in the comments below! 


