Only Clooney Remains As Hollywood Hunks Get Divorced

The late bloomer seems to be one of the last man standing in marriage in Hollywood. Only Clooney remains as Hollywood hunks get divorced. Heartthrobs are falling out of love and back into bachelorhood. Some of the stars that have gotten out of their nuptials are Sean Penn, Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hiddleston, Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt and Johnny Depp.

George Clooney photo by Ed Van-West

George Clooney’s marriage to human rights lawyer Amal Alamuddin seems to be one of the few that are still standing in Hollywood. In fact their marriage seems to be stronger than ever. They married at Venice Town Hall and had a celebrity-packed reception. As third anniversary approaches, George Clooney and his wife Amal have returned to Venice for celebration. It is said that the secret to George and Amal Clooney’s happy marriage is ‘not letting work interfere’. The couple has twins, Ella and Alexander. They join Beyoncé and Jay Z, another celebrity couple also have twins.

The rate at which the celebrities of Hollywood are getting divorced is alarmingly high. But in the sadness of losing love some the best divorce lawyers are making a killing. And not in the way you are thinking. They are now no longer just content with the income from the divorce proceedings. Many of them write books and give interviews about why celebrity marriages are failing. Some end up playing slots to relieve stress. Regardless of the quality of their advice, there is a chance that some people who take their tips will save their marriage.

Marriage is not an easy thing. There are numerous problems which every couple can potentially face: infidelity, sexual differences, traumatic situations, boredom, jealousy, stress, just to name a few. One of the major reasons is that teople take love and marriage lightly. Hollywood has pushed the idea of happy relationships being the product of spontaneous emotions. Which is not necessarily true. Even though the magic of love is essential in keeping a relationship functional. But both parties need to make an effort to make it work. The truth is that happily ever after is the product of hard work day after day.

If people worked as hard on online casino gambling as they did on their marriages, there would be fewer broken homes. It is always advisable to research your spouse on every important characteristic before making the commitment. After all you inverst your heart, the best you have so make sure you know what you invest in. If that is not a reason to do your due diligence then nothing is.

Clooney cover photo by Josh Jensen


