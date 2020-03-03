Apparently, this trend for dressing young children like adults has settled in for quite some time now. These days, we are all about fashion and the glitz and glam. Make sure that we get a few likes on our Instagram, Twitter and Facebook photos. And it’s fun because we are teens and we all crave for attention.
However, it becomes different when moms and children do it. Don't get us wrong, children in matching outfits with their parents look amazing, but how to feel about it? Sometimes they do not look real in these clothes. However, this has sparked a worldwide debate that has everyone asking if its okay to dress children in adult clothes.
Dressing Children like Adults: Yes
Kids grow quickly, but children’s clothes are available in many styles. If as a mom you are looking smart, there is nothing wrong with walking around with your bundles of joy looking smart as well. It shows that you value your child as much as you value yourself.
At the same time, dressing up your child smart from a young age makes them grow with a sense of fashion. Such that even when they are older, they can easily pick out their own clothes without any issues.
Dressing Children Like Adults: No
The child is still a child and they want to be able to play around. One of the most important lessons children can learn is that it is okay wear comfortable clothes. It is important that the clothes they wear will let them feel free to run around and play in the mud as a normal child should. This can be tough while wearing an expensive clothes.
Additionally, dressing up your child like an adult can teach the child to be materialistic. And this could end up having your child spoilt as well.
The Verdict?
When it comes to fashion and what people wear, there will always be an unending debate. As such when it comes to raising children there is no set guide on what to do wrong or right.
