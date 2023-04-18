Featured Posts

18 Apr

Envelope Clutch Will Make Your Outfits More Classy

by Gabi
Shoes & Accessories
envelope clutch

The chic and edgy envelope clutch is an insanely cute bag that will make admirers green with envy. On the contrary to the classic clutch bag that has timy room for your necessities, this clutch holds your wallet, keys, sunglasses, lipstick and personal technology.

An envelope clutch is a type of clutch purse that is designed to look like an envelope. It typically has a rectangular shape with a flap closure that folds over the front of the clutch like an envelope. The flap may have a snap closure, a magnetic closure, or a clasp closure. The envelope clutch is often a popular choice for evening events, parties, or formal occasions, as it is elegant and compact. It can be made from a variety of materials, such as leather, suede, satin, or velvet, and may feature embellishments such as studs, sequins, or embroidery.

True Decadence embellished beaded envelope clutch bag

This chic clutch from True Decadence is a perfect marriage of function and form. The embellished body gives it a classic style with a refined beauty that will never age. There is a one slip pocket complete with a fold-over flap top. It’s your “go to black dress” that never ceases to impress.

DESIGN tassel clutch bag in black

The DESIGN bag’s soft body, sophisticated colour, and understated, polished tasse detail offer maximum luxury. The clutch adds elegance to any outfit day or night but work just as well with immaculate tailoring for the ultimately glamorous look.

Bolongaro Trevor leather stud envelope clutch bag in brown

Take a purist approach to fashion with a sleek and clean-cut Bolongaro Trevor leather stud envelope clutch bag in brown. The bag offers an understatedly chic vibe composed of luxe elements: a mock-croc design, an on-trend chain strap and a fold-over flap top.

How to wear an envelope clutch?

Envelope clutch bags are a versatile accessory that can add a touch of elegance to any outfit. Here are some tips on how to style an envelope clutch bag:

Keep it Simple: Envelope clutch bags are a statement accessory, so it’s best to keep the rest of your outfit simple. A little black dress, tailored pants, or a classic blazer are all great options.

Choose the Right Size: Make sure to choose an envelope clutch bag that’s the right size for your needs. If you only need to carry a few items like your phone, keys, and a lipstick, a small clutch will do. If you need to carry more items like a wallet or sunglasses, opt for a larger clutch.

Match the Colour: Match the color of your clutch bag to your outfit or choose a complementary color. A metallic or neutral-colored envelope clutch bag is a versatile option that can be paired with a wide range of outfits.

Experiment with Textures: Envelope clutch bags come in a variety of textures, from leather to suede to woven materials. Experiment with different textures to add visual interest to your outfit.

Wear it Different Ways: Envelope clutch bags can be worn in different ways, either as a handheld clutch or with a strap to wear over the shoulder or as a crossbody bag. Experiment with different ways to wear your envelope clutch bag to find the one that feels most comfortable and stylish for you.

Overall, an envelope clutch bag is a chic accessory that can elevate any outfit. With the right styling, it can be the perfect finishing touch to your look.

