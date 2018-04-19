3 Fashion Fixes for Your Summer Clubbing Suitcase

You’ve just booked the holiday of a lifetime; you’re jetting out with your best mates to a party island for a week or two of sun, sand and lots and lots of dancing. You are counting down the months, weeks and days until you land on foreign soil and begin creating memories that will last a lifetime. The only thing that is left to do is start putting aside some cash for your holiday spending money, as well as working on your beauty regime and thinking about what you’re going to pack for your time in the sun.

Hot summer looks from fashion shows

If you’re a typical girl, it’s likely that you’ll spend many hours staring at the clothes in your wardrobe, and spending just as long figuring out whether you can fit everything you own in your suitcase. It’s a nice dream, but you might end up paying quite a bit in fees for an overweight suitcase when you get to the airport if you try doing that! To help you out, I’ve come up with three fashion fixes for your summer suitcase…

Delicious denim shorts

It’s time to make your holiday wardrobe more versatile, which means choosing items that you can use both day and night. Denim shorts – especially short shorts – are a summer suitcase essential as you can wear them from sunrise to sunrise (you know, for when you go to bed as the sun is rising the next morning). The brilliant thing about denim shorts is that you can just as easily wear them over a bikini as you can matching them with a sexy tube top for your nights in the massive clubs.

Read more: 22 Street Style Outfit Ideas With Denim

Itsy bitsy crop top

If you’ve been hard at work in the gym before your holiday and want to get noticed, an itsy bitsy crop top might be your new best friend. Black crop tops are probably the most versatile of the lot as they will match whatever you’re wearing on your bottom half, but floral and bright coloured tops can look equally as stunning when you hit the dance floor. If you aren’t brave enough for a crop top, try a peplum top instead for the same va va voom but with a bit more coverage on your torso.

Read more: Crop Tops Out In Force For Summer

Beautiful bikini

No summer suitcase is complete without a beautiful bikini. You’ll want it for sunbathing, swimming, foam parties, and maybe just to wear in the club. If you’re packing light and only want to bring one bikini with you on holiday, consider how it will fare for these various uses. For example, if you are swimming in the sea, you’ll want something that stays on when a wave comes along, yet you’ll want to dress to impress when you hit the strip at night. Try on a few bikinis to see which one most flatters your shape as it’ll help to give you the confidence you need to feel as great as you look.

Read more: Editor’s Picks: Best Summer Bikinis