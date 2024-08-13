Featured Posts

pastel heels
Pastel Spring Time Accessories for Work and Play
Whether it’s wearing colorful pants in mint, sorbet yellows or corals, or adding a simple pop of colour to a subdued neutral or black ensemble, spring is the perfect season to incorporate more cheerfulness into your wardrobe.
View Post
distressed-denim
The Best Distressed Jeans for Spring
What's the one thing that every modern woman needs in her closet? Good denim. A nice pair of jeans is a brilliant base for any outfit, no matter the season. Spring, however is the perfect time for you to slip into a pair of distressed jeans so why not give them a try.
View Post
woman getting tan
Top Beach Essentials For A Super Chic Summer
Packing for a beachside vacation can be a challenge. Whether you're planning to lounge on the shores of St. Barts or explore the eclectic island streets, you're sure to need some versatile and comfortable options. But not to worry — we've got your style needs covered thanks to this fashion guide.
View Post
To top
13 Aug

From Beach to Street: The Flip-Flop Trend Takes Over

by Gabi
Shoes & Accessories
stylish flip flops

Flip-flops are no longer confined to sandy shores and poolside lounging — they’ve become a prominent trend in women’s fashion. Today we explore how these once-casual staples have evolved into a stylish statement piece. From high-fashion runways to everyday street style, flip-flops are being reimagined with bold designs, luxe materials, and innovative details. Discover how to incorporate this versatile footwear into your wardrobe, whether you’re heading to the beach or navigating the urban jungle.

Spring / Summer 2024 is clearly about comfort and leisure when we see so many designers choose to send their models down the runway in simple flip-flops at various recent fashion weeks. Tsinelas has gone haute with Chanel branding its logo on their versions, as well as Proenza Schouler, Ferragamo, and many others introducing them in different heel heights. The rubbery flip-flops and slides will not only be easy on your feet but also allow the dress to take the spotlight.

flip flops on the beach

How to wear flip flops?

Flip-flops, often associated with casual and beachwear, can be styled in various ways to create chic, trendy, and even sophisticated looks. Here’s how to wear flip-flops as a fashion trend:

1. Casual Chic:

Denim Shorts: Pair your flip-flops with denim shorts and a simple tee or tank top for an effortless, laid-back look. Add a lightweight cardigan or a denim jacket to elevate the outfit slightly.
Summer Dresses: Wear flip-flops with flowy summer dresses, such as a maxi or sundress, for a relaxed yet feminine vibe. Choose flip-flops in neutral colours like tan, black, or white for versatility.

2. Monochromatic Outfits:

All-White Look: For a fresh and modern outfit, pair white flip-flops with an all-white ensemble, such as white jeans and a white blouse. This creates a clean, minimalist look that’s perfect for summer.
Neutral Tones: Wear flip-flops in shades like beige, brown, or black with a monochromatic outfit in similar tones. For example, tan flip-flops with a beige linen jumpsuit can create a cohesive, stylish look.

3. Dressed-Up Flip-Flops:

Embellished or Metallic Flip-Flops: Choose flip-flops with embellishments like beads, rhinestones, or metallic finishes to add a touch of glamour. Pair them with a simple dress or skirt to let the flip-flops stand out.
Maxi Skirt: A flowy maxi skirt paired with metallic or leather flip-flops can be a chic combination for an evening out. Add statement jewellery and a clutch for a dressier look.

4. Resort Wear:

Wide-Leg Pants: Wear flip-flops with wide-leg pants or palazzo pants for a resort-ready look. A lightweight blouse or tunic can complete the outfit, perfect for a vacation or a day out in the sun.
Sarong or Beach Cover-Up: Pair flip-flops with a stylish sarong or beach cover-up for an effortlessly chic beachside or poolside outfit.

5. Minimalist Style:

Simple Outfit: For a minimalist approach, keep the outfit simple with basics like a plain tank top, high-waisted shorts, and classic flip-flops. Stick to neutral colours for a clean, understated look.
Straight-Leg Jeans: Pair flip-flops with straight-leg jeans and a tucked-in tee for a modern, streamlined outfit. A minimalist tote bag can complete the look.

6. Layered Looks:

Oversized Shirt or Tunic: Layer an oversized shirt or tunic over shorts or leggings and pair them with flip-flops for a breezy, comfortable outfit. This is perfect for casual outings or beach days.
Cardigans and Sweaters: In cooler weather, wear flip-flops with jeans or leggings and layer a cozy cardigan or oversized sweater on top. This unexpected pairing can create a relaxed, yet stylish look.

7. Boho Vibes:

Boho Dress: Pair flip-flops with a bohemian-inspired dress featuring floral prints, ruffles, or lace. Accessorize with layered necklaces, bracelets, and a floppy hat for a complete boho look.
Fringe and Crochet: Flip-flops can also work well with fringe or crochet details. Think fringe bags, crochet tops, or kimonos paired with denim shorts and flip-flops for a boho-chic ensemble.

8. Urban Style:

Athleisure: Combine flip-flops with athleisure wear like joggers or bike shorts and a cropped hoodie or tank top. This sporty yet stylish outfit is great for running errands or casual meet-ups.
Blazer and Shorts: For a more urban and trendy look, pair flip-flops with tailored shorts and a relaxed blazer. This high-low mix is fashion-forward and perfect for summer in the city.

9. Patterned Flip-Flops:

Printed Dresses or Tops: If your flip-flops have patterns or vibrant colours, pair them with solid-coloured outfits to let the shoes stand out. Alternatively, you can mix patterns by pairing them with complementary prints.
Solid Colours: Keep the rest of your outfit simple and let the flip-flops be the statement piece, especially if they have a bold pattern or unique design.

10. Accessorize Thoughtfully:

Anklets: Add an anklet or two for a touch of beachy elegance when wearing flip-flops. Gold, silver, or beaded anklets can enhance the laid-back vibe.
Statement Sunglasses: Complement your flip-flop look with oversized or trendy sunglasses, adding a fashionable flair to your casual outfit.

Embrace the casual and carefree nature of flip-flops and wear them with confidence. Whether you’re going for a relaxed beach vibe or a more polished look, flip-flops can be a versatile and stylish choice. By following these tips, you can incorporate flip-flops into a variety of outfits, making them a trendy and comfortable choice for different occasions.

This season we are witnessing the transformation of flip-flops from casual essentials to fashion-forward footwear. We delve into their rise on runways and their adaptation into everyday fashion, showcasing how designers are reinventing flip-flops with chic embellishments and high-quality materials. Explore styling tips for integrating these trendy sandals into various outfits, from relaxed beach looks to polished street style. Embrace the flip-flop trend and see how this once-simple shoe is now making a significant impact on contemporary fashion.

Related Posts

  • How to Wear Peep Toe Boots Like a CelebrityHow to Wear Peep Toe Boots Like a CelebrityPeep toe boots return with a full impact to the runways. Either with a wedge heel or a slim stiletto heel they are a stylish and versatile footwear choice that can add a unique touch to your look. Here is how you can stylishly incorporate peep-toe boots into your wardrobe and create […] Posted in Shoes & Accessories
  • Winter Accessory Trend: EarmuffsWinter Accessory Trend: EarmuffsFrom cozy knit versions to embellished and fur-adorned designs, earmuffs are emerging as a delightful means of expressing personal style in the chillier months. This is your exclusive guide to mastering the art of earmuff chic, offering insights into the latest trends, styling tips, and […] Posted in Winter Fashion
  • From Boho to Glam: Embracing the Fringe TrendFrom Boho to Glam: Embracing the Fringe TrendPlayful fringe and tassels make a stylish comeback, proving to be the biggest trend of the season. Fringe detailing can be associated with relaxed Boho chic ethnic fashion, Wild West cowgirl style, Native American Pocahontas clothing or dancing 1920's flapper ensembles. See how these […] Posted in Fashion Trends
  • Top 5 Michael Kors Bags to Start Your Designer Handbag CollectionTop 5 Michael Kors Bags to Start Your Designer Handbag CollectionMichael Kors, synonymous with modern elegance, offers a range of handbags that seamlessly blend classic silhouettes with contemporary flair. This article serves as your passport to the world of Michael Kors, unveiling must-have pieces that are perfect for initiating or expanding your […] Posted in Shoes & Accessories
  • Celebrating the Timeless Charm of Slingback ShoesCelebrating the Timeless Charm of Slingback ShoesFeminine with an edge and casually elegant – discover the shoe that everyone is wearing. Slingbacks are known for adding polish to jeans and elegance to a cocktail dress. With girlie bows, lacy fabric and pretty colours, this season slingbacks are super versatile. Try them for work or a […] Posted in Shoes & Accessories
  • Guide to Perfect Wedding Day Attire: Tips and AdviceGuide to Perfect Wedding Day Attire: Tips and AdviceEvery wedding is unique, and so should the attire. Choosing between a tuxedo and a suit largely depends on the wedding theme. A tuxedo is a traditional choice for formal black-tie events, whereas suits may be more versatile for less formal themes. Here are some considerations you should […] Posted in Fashion Trends
Previous post
The Fresh Take on the Nautical Stripes
You might also like
red kitten heels
From Office to Evening: Styling Kitten Heels for Every Occasion
2024-07-09
purple sandals
Shoe Trends Straight From The Spring / Summer 2024 Runways
2024-05-23
peep toe boots
How to Wear Peep Toe Boots Like a Celebrity
2024-05-16