To top
30 Mar

How to Elevate Your Summer Outfit with Accessories

by Gabi
Fashion
woman wearing summer accessories

With the warm summer months fast approaching, we’re looking for ways to stay trendy and stylish, even as the days lead us to wear different looks and fewer clothes as the sun comes out. Not to worry—with these tips on the best way to accessorize in the summer, you’ll be ready to look incredible for any occasion while staying cool, despite the hot weather we anticipate this year:

Fun-themed looks

We’re looking to have summertime fun, so why not have some fun with your outfits? Whether you want to update your wardrobe to include fun t-shirts like an American flag shirt over July 4th or you want to use bright and bold jewelry, go ahead and have fun with your outfits.

Depending on your personality or public persona, you may not want to be too kitsch with your style, but ask your stylist for fun tips yet classy looks that would be perfect for the weather and time of year.

summer fashion woman

Hats galore

If you want to keep your face protected from the sun and look trendy, getting yourself some great hats for the season that combine well with your outfits is a good idea. While bucket hats may still be in style, you may also consider oversized sun hats, caps, and sun visors.

Hats are a must-have for anyone who cares about sun protection because while sunscreen can be helpful to keep your skin protected, hats take it a step further, ensuring the flawless skin you’ve grown fond of. The right hat can make your outfit, so shop for the hats that suit your favorite looks.

Sunglass protection

Sunglasses can help you keep your eyes protected on the sunniest days but can also complement your summer outfits perfectly. Owning a few pairs can mean you switch up your styles throughout the season to match the occasion or mood.

Plus, just add that touch of class to your look. Sunglasses help make you look put together, even if they’re just a fun, quirky pair you enjoy wearing. If you want to collect summertime accessories before the change of seasons, shop around for a few pairs of sunglasses you will love to wear throughout the summer.

woman in a headscarf

Headbands for the warm days

If you get warm easily wearing your hair down, invest in headscarves and headbands to keep your hair up on hot days while adding a touch to your summer looks.

There are so many ways to use head accessories to accentuate any outfit, and these items are perfect to wear during the warmer months when you want to keep your hair off your skin anyway. If you don’t feel like rocking a headband or headscarf, find funky hair accessories like scrunchies and claw clips to keep your hair off your neck.

Statement jewelry

In winter, you can add layers to accentuate or complement your outfit. However, in the summer, you’ll want to wear less. What can you do to add to an outfit when the weather is too warm to wear accessories or layers like jackets and scarves?

With eye-catching statement jewelry, you can add to any outfit you have to wear. This may look like bold, colorful pieces that adorn your arms and ears, or it could be a simple piece that, while subtle, is the perfect addition to your summertime outfits.

woman and a bike

In Conclusion

From subtle statement jewelry to bold hair accessories that draw attention to your look, many accessories and pieces can beef up any style you want to wear during the summer before fall/winter comes around again. It’s the season for fun in the sun, so plan for your outfits to reflect that.

