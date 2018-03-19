The spring sunshine may be giving little away just yet, but as soon as the weather starts to heat up it is time to get out your pins as spring/summer is all about wearing shorts! Read on for a look at the four on-trend styles of shorts you could be rocking this season:

Denim shorts

Let’s start with a classic; this summer, you must own a pair of denim shorts! Though denim shorts are huge this year, they never really go out of style so they will make a great fashion investment for several summers to come. Today’s denim designs are vast, whether you want a vintage-inspired well-worn look or roll-up Boyfriend style cut-offs, there is so much choice. Embellishment is another massive trend this year, and you will find plenty of adornment on the high street shorts of the moment; look out for the addition of studs, diamante, tassels and lace patches. Denim shorts with added patterns and prints are also all the rage; Aztec, floral and cosmic print designs are still going strong. Coloured denim is also a possibility, black and white are the obvious choice aside from traditional blue denim but pastels will also be popular.

Tailored shorts

Shorts do not have to be a casual affair, tailored shorts are huge this season meaning with the right accessories and a great fitted jacket, shorts can be suitable for a formal occasion. Tailored shorts can be found in varying lengths, though formal mini-shorts which form part of a suit are going to be huge this year. Spring’s New York and Paris fashion shows saw models for Carolina Herrera and Chloé parading the short suit best. If you are looking for a way to work the shorts trend whilst remaining office appropriate, the tailored short suit is a must try.

Bermuda shorts

When you want a more laid back, longer-length short, opt for the Bermuda short. This versatile baggy short, which stops just above the knee, can be work with a vest top for the beach or an elegant blouse for the office; choose from both patterned summer designs and tailored smart-casual styles. Though this unfitted style will not be everyone’s cup of tea, it is far from a frumpy style and definitely the most comfortable of short formats. Bermuda shorts are brilliant for foreign holidays where you want to keep cool but need to respect the local’s opinions on showing to much skin. Chic Bermuda short designs were first seen on the spring 2014 runways of Alexander Wang, Marc Jacobs and Diane von Furstenberg.

Hotpants

For the brave, hot pants are the ultimate summer garment. Not everyone is lucky enough to have the figure for them, but for those who fancy these micro-shorts they will find plenty of different styles to choose from. Prints, denims and leather-look finishes are big in-stores right now. With hot shine Lycra look another possible option for those with a playful dress sense!