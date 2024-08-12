Sea-worthy nautical stripes on dresses, tanks, lightweight sweaters, swimwear and accessories are a modern response to the casual sailor fashion. With chunky blue and white nautical stripes, mixed with red, navy, rope and brass, the nautical-inspired clothing has transpormed into the all-time classics.

Did you know that nautical stripes (AKA mariniere or Breton stripe) used to be worn by French sailors in knockabout clothes? Then Brigitte Bardot went into raptures about them and now we’re all wearing them without a shadow of doubt.

Every summer, a fantastic array of nautical-themed apparel is worn by millions of women not only in the seaside resorts. Fresh nautical stripes and sunny colours have that amazing charm of simplicity and elegance that perfectly complements the sun-kissed skin.

Little but surprising, every summer there is at least one fashion show jam-packed with nautical influences. In Spring / Summer 2013 designer Michael Kors took his modern woman on a nautical trip showcasing a collection from the feelings he gets when visiting the West Coast. The result was mod meets nautical.

“This collection is kind of this hybrid blend of big city tailoring and sharpness with really a lot of the spirit and the mood that you would find in Palm Springs or Los Angeles.” – Michael Kors

The designer refrained from classic colour combinations like nautical blue and white. On the other hand, he utilized red, yellow and blue, as well as Kelly green, black and white to mix modern attitude with an understated elegance. What stroke me the most in the elegant 60s-influenced collection were the following goodies: a pleated skirt-suit, a one-piece tank suit with zips on the sides. Sharp looking handbags and multicoloured sunglasses completed the fresh seaside-ready look.

What goes with sailor stripes?

colours: white, blue, navy and red

white skinny jeans

pleated skirt

denim shirt

colour-blocked sheath dress

peep toe wedges

espadrilles

oversized sunglasses

canvas tote

gold jewellery

How to wear nautical stripes?

Nautical stripes are a classic fashion trend that exudes a timeless, chic vibe. Inspired by the uniforms of sailors, this trend typically features horizontal stripes in colors like navy, white, and red. Here’s how to wear nautical stripes stylishly:

1. Keep It Classic:

Striped Breton Top: Pair a classic navy and white striped Breton top with dark jeans or chinos for a simple yet sophisticated look. This is the quintessential nautical outfit that works for casual outings.

White Pants: For a fresh, summery look, wear your striped top with white pants or shorts. This combination is crisp and perfect for warm weather.

2. Play with Colours:

Red Accents: Incorporate red accessories, such as a handbag, shoes, or a belt, to add a pop of colour to your striped outfit. Red is a traditional nautical colour that complements navy and white beautifully.

Mix Stripes with Neutrals: Pair your nautical stripes with neutral colours like beige, khaki, or camel for a chic and modern take on the trend.

3. Add Layers:

Blazer: A navy or white blazer layered over a striped top creates a polished, put-together look. This is ideal for transitioning your nautical stripes into a more formal or office-appropriate outfit.

Cardigan or Sweater: A lightweight cardigan or a chunky knit sweater over a striped tee adds warmth and a touch of coziness, perfect for cooler days.

4. Incorporate Accessories:

Gold Jewellery: Add a touch of elegance with gold jewellery, such as hoop earrings, bangles, or a delicate necklace. Gold complements the navy and white color scheme well and adds a touch of sophistication.

Sailor-Inspired Accessories: Consider accessories like anchor-shaped jewelry, rope belts, or scarves with maritime motifs to enhance the nautical theme.

5. Pair with Denim:

Jeans: Pair your nautical stripes with classic denim for a casual and effortless look. Both skinny and wide-leg jeans work well with striped tops.

Denim Skirt: A denim skirt, especially in a darker wash, looks great with a striped top. This combination is perfect for a casual day out or a relaxed weekend look.

6. Mix and Match Patterns:

Stripes on Stripes: Don’t be afraid to mix different sizes or orientations of stripes. A vertically striped skirt paired with a horizontally striped top can create an interesting and trendy outfit.

Florals or Polka Dots: For a bolder look, mix your nautical stripes with another pattern like florals or polka dots. Keep the colour palette cohesive to avoid clashing.

7. Embrace Nautical-Inspired Bottoms:

High-Waisted Shorts: Pair your striped top with high-waisted shorts, particularly in navy or white, to create a vintage-inspired nautical look.

Wide-Leg Trousers: Wide-leg trousers in a solid colour like navy or white are perfect for achieving a sailor-inspired look. Tuck in a striped top and add a belt for a chic outfit.

8. Footwear Choices:

Espadrilles: Espadrilles are a great footwear option to pair with nautical stripes, giving off a relaxed, beachy vibe.

Boat Shoes: For a more authentic nautical look, wear boat shoes or loafers. These shoes complement the maritime theme perfectly.

White Sneakers: White sneakers can give your striped outfit a fresh, modern edge. They are also comfortable and versatile.

9. Dress Up with Stripes:

Striped Dress: A nautical striped dress, either in a t-shirt style or a more tailored silhouette, is an easy way to wear the trend. Pair it with simple accessories for a chic look.

Belted Stripes: Add a belt to a striped dress or tunic to cinch the waist and add definition to your silhouette. A red or navy belt can add a nautical touch.

10. Summer Essentials:

Straw Hat: Top off your look with a straw hat, which not only adds to the nautical theme but also provides sun protection.

Sunglasses: Classic aviator or wayfarer sunglasses are a perfect match for nautical stripes, adding a cool and casual element to your outfit.

Nautical stripes are a bold and timeless pattern, so wear them with confidence. Whether you’re dressing up or keeping it casual, embrace the look and have fun with it. By incorporating these tips, you can stylishly wear nautical stripes and create a variety of outfits that are perfect for any occasion, from a day at the beach to a night out in the city.