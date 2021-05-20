The summer, which unofficially begins with Memorial Day and has a highlight with Independence Day, makes us want to embrace Americana fashion inspiration. We’re not talking about flag t-shirts, but a few key pieces that make your look pop with a red, white and blue color combination that is timeless and versatile.

Whether you’re the type to go all-in with a head-to-toe look or want to try out the trend with a few key pieces, the key is to look for items that make you feel great. Pick silhouettes that you normally love to wear for a night out, a day at the beach, or to a BBQ. If you’re the type that loves to be bold, make this your next color choice for a night of dressing up. This is the opportunity to update your summer wardrobe or shop your closet and then add some patriotic fashion infusion to looks that you already own.

What we love most about wearing red, white and blue is that these colors on their own are universal wardrobe staples. Blue, in particular, is a forgiving color and is practically as neutral as black. It’s a color that looks good on everyone and pairs up easily with lots of other colors. Red, while not as trendy or versatile, is a great way to add a pop of color to any outfit and make it look totally fresh. Nothing says summer like white, even if we have to carry around fabric wipes for unforeseen messes. It won’t deter most of us from wearing the season’s favorite color!

Use these colors as the basis for packing for your next trip. The mix and match of it all makes packing lighter and more fun because you will always be ready for a festive event. It’s almost guaranteed to be appropriate and très chic.

Rag & Co

This is a favorite brand for fashionistas that want stylish and sleek shoes with ergonomic designs. Perfect for taking a stroll, meeting up with friends, or packing for a trip. All Rag & Co designs are handcrafted with premium cruelty free leathers. The brand has an eye on the environment and fashion by using eco-friendly materials, production methods, and packaging. Some of our favorite picks, which are all available at Rag & Co, are the Mariana Red Woven Flat Mules with Tassels, Cara White Wooden Clogs, and Candance Blue Block Heels.

Lifetime Leather

Nothing says Americana like a handcrafted brand that’s made in the USA. Lifetime Leather uses the finest full grain leather that is built to last and backed by the brand’s lifetime guarantee. Every step of the crafting process is done in-house, including cutting, sewing, branding, and finishing. Some top favorites, available at Lifetime Leather, include the Red Clutch Wallet, White Leather Backpack, and Blue Crossbody Tote.

Donna Leah Designs

When dressing up is what it’s all about, Donna Leah Designs has you covered. Known for sophistication and being inspired by Hollywood Glamour, nothing says Americana more than wearing a bold blue and getting ready to celebrate like it’s the Fourth of July every night! Based in Miami, her designs speak to the Magic City know for spectacular sunsets, balmy breezes, and warm waters. The best part? Donna Leah Designs offers custom gowns, so you get a stunning creation exactly the way you are dreaming about it.