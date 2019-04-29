Featured Posts

29 Apr

Stay On-Trend And Save Money By Making Your Own Clothes

by Gabi
Lifestyle Blog
sewing kit

If you’re a creative person who loves fashion, but don’t have the budget to buy a new wardrobe and accessories every season, you might want to think about learning to make your own clothing. Besides the satisfaction you’ll feel after making a new outfit (not to mention how impressed your friends will be when they find out you made that cool dress yourself), learning to make your own clothes allows you to customize your clothing to your exact size, and you can choose any type of fabric you like.

Custom made dresses and skirts not only allow you to a show off your individuality and creativity, wearing clothes you make yourself can help save you money. By making some of your own clothes, you can update your entire closet for a portion of what it would cost to buy the same outfits at a store. You can also make several of your favorite items in different colors or fabrics. Having sewing skills will also allow you to alter or upcycle clothes you once would have given away or tossed, as well as make it possible for you to alter clothes you buy off the rack, saving you from having to take your clothes to a tailor and pay for them to be altered.

If you’ve never even sewn a button before, don’t panic. Most creative people who enjoy working with their hands are able to learn to sew fairly quickly. Several books and online resources are available to help you learn as well, including how-to articles and YouTube videos. You can also sign up for classes taught by experienced people who can help you learn the basics of clothing construction.

See below for some ideas that people who want to learn how to sew their own clothes might find useful.

Sign Up For a Fashion-Making Class

girls in knit sweaters

Not too many years ago, sewing was considered an essential skill. Mothers and grandmothers taught their kids and grandchildren sewing basics at home, and many schools required students to take classes that taught sewing skills. Although learning to sew isn’t exactly trendy these days, there are courses that you can sign up for. If you’re just starting out, look for beginner-level sewing classes at a local college, education center, or art center. Some fabric stores also offer sewing classes.

If you already know your way around a sewing machine and want to amp up your skills, you might think about attending a fashion summer camp. These programs offer training in sophisticated sewing techniques and teach students how to make trendy clothes. This type of camp is a great choice for anyone who wants to learn to design his or her own clothes or even launch a fashion-related business. If you really want to know how to start your own clothing line you must go through these tips.

Start or Join a Fashion Club

girls in summer dresses

Joining a club is a good way to develop your sewing skills by learning from people who have more experience than you do. It’s also a great way to get new ideas for clothing to make, as spending time with other people who are also interested in fashion will help spark your creativity, especially if you occasionally find yourself in a bit of style rut. Fashion clubs can be casual or formal, and joining one can help save you money as club members often swap fabrics and patterns.

Begin With a Simple Project

sewing

Your first sewing project shouldn’t be too difficult. Projects like skirts, dresses, simple hats, scarves, and some clothing for kids are perfect for beginners. Most sewing patterns you can purchase in a store note their difficulty level on the front of the package.

Whatever project you decide to start out with, be sure to follow the directions exactly, and make sure you have everything you will need for your project before you begin to avoid having to run to the store in the middle of a project.

Save Money By Sewing Fashion Accessories and Home Décor Items

bedroom decor

Once you are comfortable using a sewing machine, it’s possible for you to make many things besides clothes. Making your own curtains, for example, is the perfect way to customize your décor because you can pick all your own fabrics and colors. You can make a lot of other great items for your home, too, such as pillows, pillowcases, slipcovers, duvet covers, shower curtains, blankets and even accessories for your dog.

Simple fashion accessories you can make yourself include headbands, scarves, ponytail holders, purses and tote bags. The possibilities are nearly endless, and you’ll be on-trend and looking great without putting a big dent in your wallet.


