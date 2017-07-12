“I bless the rains down in Africa” – this is a quote from a song titled “Africa” by Toto and somehow it came to my mind when I realised that tribal is going to be a huge trend this summer.

Primal and tribal print is a spring summer trend that “dances to the beat of a tribal drum with modern, African-inspired pieces” – as read in Vogue. Almost every designer includes some exotic influences in their spring summer 2010 collection. Starting from tribal earrings and statement necklaced that everyone can afford, tribal fashion is getting more and more fans worldwide. I prefer classic fashion more than tribal one but I’m fully aware that it’s become so popular that everyone can choose something suitable for themselves.

Exotic touches of the ethnic inspired fashion (often called Boho) have been popularised by such A-listers: Nicole Richie, Vanessa Hudgens, Olsen Twins, Kate Hudson etc. You can get plenty of inspiration from them to create your ultimate ‘Pocahontas look’. Try channelling some earth tones and stone colours and finishing the look with a tribal jewellery (like chunky necklaces) which plays a truly important role in boho chic.

Mexican traditional schemes, stones and feathers will create a Goth Tribal Warrior that was presented on Rodarte spring summer 2010 collection. Their models had the arms painted with makeup to imitate tribal tattoes. They also had dark goth lips and hair wrapped in webbed wool. But remember that a head-to-toe tribal looks too costumey so try adding a modern touch to the fringed lace scarves, sari dresses, crocheted cardigans and wraps in colours. Good luck!

How to wear tribal clothes?

But, what the real person is supposed to do, is take the idea of the tribal print or style and incorporate it into your look. Maybe find a top that has a tribal print or colors and pair it with jeans. Or a pair of feathered earrings, or printed wooden bracelets like the one pictured below, with your everyday outfit. As for the clown makeup, I’m thinking that they’re trying to say that rosy cheeks and pale skin are in. Haha. Here’s how to pull it off without that extreme of looking like a circus clown. Skip the bronzer and opt for a powder or foundation that is close to your natural skin tone. Then apply a few sweeps of a pinkish or rosy blush onto your cheeks. Easy as that. Subtle and natural.

Wooden bangles were seen on the runway as part of the Tribal style and this is something from the runway that I would definitely wear. It’s not over the top and it’s hot! Her hairstyle adds to the whole tribal look and it’s not too much. I’d try a simple side braid that hangs over my shoulder since I’m not too sure how they did the whole braided headband thing.