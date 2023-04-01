Wide Leg Pants Make a Comeback

Impeccably chic 70s-style, high-waisted wide leg pants are making a huge comeback! Love it or hate it, they hit the highs of your figure with a flattering waist and wide legs and promise to bring a sleek, sophisticated new-season look. The can’t-go-wrong menswear-style trousers are inspired by the style of fashion icons such as Marlene Dietrich and Katharine Hepburn.

Wide leg pants in fashion

High waisted wide leg pants have appeared a season ago when Phoebe Philo (from Chloé) impressed the fashion world with her monochrome outfit consisting of a camel turtleneck and matching high waisted wide-leg trousers. The surprising ensemble gave the impression of never-ending legs that started where the tiny belt was tied.

This season brings numerous elongated silhouettes too, thanks to the always-sophisticated high-waisted pants. The greatest designers entered the lists to convince fashionistas to ditch their favourite leggings or jeggings in favour of wide leg pants. They were (to name a few) Chloé, Tory Burch, Derek Lam, and Jason Wu (check out their spring summer collections). Karlie Kloss became the wide leg pants’ ambassador after her Vogue UK editorial by Paul Wetherell. In a January issue she sported pieces from the likes of Gianfranco Ferré, Louis Vuitton and Akris styled by Miranda Almond in Tall Order.

Equally confident and elegant, high-waisted wide leg pants are kind to every figure with slimming pinstripes, a flattering high waist and wide legs that balance hips. Look for styles that are skin tight at the top and fashionably wide at the bottom. Wear them with a fuss-free white shirt or a sleeveless tank. The hottest choice are plain white flares (as seen in Akris) that play well with edgier tops and jackets. IT girls match wide-leg pants with silk blouses, boyfriend blazers and technicolor shirts. Dress them up for evening with chunky heels.

How to wear wide leg pants as a part of your outfit?

Wide leg pants are a stylish choice for women, and they can be dressed up or down for a variety of occasions. Here are some tips on how to wear wide leg pants:

Choose the right fit: Wide leg pants should fit well at the waist and hips, and then flare out from the thigh down to the hem. Look for a style that flatters your body shape and lengthens your legs.

Pair with a fitted top: To balance out the volume of the wide leg pants, it’s best to wear a fitted top. This can be a tucked-in blouse, a crop top, or a fitted tank.

Add a belt: A belt can help define your waist and create a more sophisticated look. Choose a belt that complements the colour and style of your wide leg pants.

Wear heels: Wide leg pants look best with block heels, as they help elongate your legs and balance out the volume of the pants. They can also be paired with platform sandals, wedges, or pumps.

Experiment with different lengths: Wide leg pants come in a variety of lengths, from ankle-grazing to floor-length. Try on different lengths to find the one that suits your height and body shape.

Accessorize: Add some accessories to complete your look, such as statement jewellery, a scarf, or a clutch bag.

Remember that the key to wearing wide leg pants is to balance out the volume with fitted pieces, and to choose styles that flatter your body shape. With the right styling, wide leg pants can be a versatile and chic addition to your wardrobe.