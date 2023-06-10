Featured Posts

10 Jun

Must-Have Cut Off Denim Shorts for Summer

by Gabi
Summer Fashion
woman wearing cut off shorts

Things just got a littler hotter with these summer appropriate cut off shorts. Paired with a classic blazer, an oversized tunic or a tank top, the cut off shorts prove to have versatile style. Perfect for showing off a sexy, relaxed style, they are a celebrity summer favourite.

Re/done Women’s ’50s Distressed Cut-Off Shorts

A true blue washed and faded in a classic cut off style. These vintage-inspired jean shorts are made from durable and they boast a high rise. Plus they have a back leather logo patch and a distressed raw hem.

Frame Women’s Le Cut Off Shorts in Navy

The Le Cut Off shorts are a fun and flirty piece for every fashionista. Crafted of stretch denim, they are detailed with distressing with a handy five-pocket style. This edgy worn-in look is a summer must-have.

7 For All Mankind Women’s Easy Ruby High-Rise Cut-Off Shorts

Make a statement in this super short and super cute cut-off style from 7 For All Mankind. These high-quality distressed jean shorts are both fashion-forward and comfortable, and they will carry you all the way through the summer. Cut from premium denim, they feature an intentionally distressed silhouette with a high-rise waist.

Hudson Women’s Lori Rigid Cut Off Shorts

These mid-rise waist blue shorts are a warm weather essential. Hudon Jeans’ Lori rigid shorts come in a distressed wash with raw edges to create an effortless look that will flatter any complexion. Worn and ready for you.

How to wear the cut off shorts?

Cut-off shorts can be a trendy and versatile addition to your wardrobe. Here are some tips on how to wear cut-off shorts as a fashion trend:

Pair with a Graphic T-Shirt: Create a casual and effortless look by pairing your cut-off shorts with a graphic or printed T-shirt. Opt for a band tee, a vintage-inspired design, or a statement print to add personality to your outfit. Tuck in the T-shirt partially or tie a knot at the front for a more relaxed and stylish vibe.

Style with a Crop Top: For a trendy and summery look, pair your cut-off shorts with a crop top. Choose a crop top style that flatters your body shape, such as a cropped tank, a cropped blouse, or a cropped off-the-shoulder top. This combination shows a hint of skin and creates a youthful and fashionable ensemble.

Layer with a Denim Jacket: Add an extra layer of style by pairing your cut-off shorts with a denim jacket. The denim-on-denim look can be effortlessly cool and versatile. Opt for a fitted or oversized denim jacket, depending on your preference, and layer it over a T-shirt or a lightweight blouse. This combination is perfect for transitional weather or cooler summer evenings.

Dress Up with a Blouse: Elevate your cut-off shorts by pairing them with a blouse. Choose a lightweight, flowy blouse in a solid color or a fun print to add sophistication to your look. Tuck in the blouse to define your waistline and create a more polished appearance. Complete the outfit with sandals or ankle boots for a chic and feminine vibe.

Add a Kimono or Cardigan: For a bohemian-inspired look, layer your cut-off shorts with a kimono or a lightweight cardigan. Choose a kimono with vibrant prints, fringes, or lace details to add visual interest to your outfit. Alternatively, opt for a cardigan in a neutral color or a lightweight knit for a more relaxed and cozy look.

Play with Accessories: Enhance your cut-off shorts outfit with the right accessories. Add a wide-brimmed hat, statement sunglasses, layered necklaces, or a crossbody bag to complete the look. Experiment with different accessories to reflect your personal style and elevate your outfit.

Consider the Length and Fit: When choosing cut-off shorts, consider the length and fit that flatters your body shape and feels comfortable to wear. Aim for a length that is appropriate for the occasion and your personal preference. Experiment with different cuts, such as high-waisted, mid-rise, or low-rise, to find the most flattering fit for you.

Dress for the Occasion: Keep in mind the occasion and dress code when styling your cut-off shorts. They are generally more suited for casual and relaxed settings like beach outings, festivals, or daytime events. If you’re unsure about the dress code, you can dress up your cut-off shorts by choosing a more polished top, adding dressier accessories, or opting for a slightly longer length.

Remember to choose cut-off shorts that fit well and flatter your body shape. Pay attention to the quality of the denim and consider distressing or adding personal touches to create a customized look. With these tips, you can confidently wear cut-off shorts as a fashion trend and create stylish and on-trend outfits.

