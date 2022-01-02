Featured Posts

2 Jan

5 Chic Sweater Trends To Elevate Your Winter Looks

by Gabi
Winter Fashion
woman in a sweater dress

Pullovers, cadigans, turtlenecks and other types of knitwear are up the ante on your winter wardrobe. Whether patterned, embroidered or leather-appliqued, this humble staple has had an opulent update for a this season.

Updated pullover

If you are not brave enough to take the plunge and wear a full article of leather or fur clothing you wll probably be better off trying those with leather detailing instead. Some knitwear pieces feature cute and subtle detailing such as leather panelling, patches and faux-fur trims. Depending on the cut, leather pullover lends either a sporty or a rock ‘n’ roll finish to daytime ensembles.

Embellished sweater

Top style tip for winter? Stash away your jewels and dress up your neckline with an incredibly chic sweater! A glamorous choice for both dressing up (team with a pleated skirt and heels) and down (go for tailored trousers and flats), knitwear with some kind of little embellishment like sequins, pearls, beads or studs lends an ultra ladylike look.

Turtleneck

Cozy and chic, a simple turtleneck is a luxe sweater weather staple. Although every woman has at least one turtleneck in her wardrobe, this time I would recommend the following styles. For a timeless-classic look choose a luxe cashmere turtleneck with a chunky knit cable. For a contemporary appeal, look for styles with a bold colour or a layered panel that lends a bright accent to your winter essentials.

Long cardigan

The easy-wearing long cashmere cardigan is perfect for tossing over chic, layered ensembles. The luxe investment in multi season style comes in many colours, materials and cuts. This season, look for the one with a longer draped open front and oversized collar. This elegant choice for autumn will also help you easily transition into spring.

Fair Isle pullover

Fair Isle patterned sweaters lend a ski-chic finish to chilly days in unquestionable style. They combine the advantages of a cozy thickness, work-to-weekend versatility and an on-trend attitude. Wear it with anything you like: jeans to achieve a casual look, or leggings to modernize the classic pattern.

An on-trend sweater will help you add texture and interest to your last winter outfits and easily transition into spring.

