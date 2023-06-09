Warning: Invalid argument supplied for foreach() in /usr/home/fashionallure/domains/fashionallure.com/public_html/wp-content/plugins/related-posts-by-zemanta/init.php on line 340

Now you can have glorious style without skimping on all-day comfort with thong sandals, your go-to shoe for warm-weather months. The minimalistic design of this T-strap style keeps them clean and fresh. For an added touch of femininity, look for a delicate sandal with a beautiful accent at the toe. From beach weddings or backyard barbecues, the flat heel of a dressy thong sandal makes this style incredibly versatile.

DKNY Women’s Studded Snakeskin-Print Thong Sandals

It’s time for the perfect flat sandal (for the wedding day and beyond) and this one from DKNY could be it. The classic snakeskin-print shoe shakes things up while eye-catching metal stud embellishments give a sophisticated look to the simple architecture. An on-trend take on the slip-on style.

Souliers Martinez Women’s Verano Suede Thong Sandals

Turn heads with the glamorous Verano sandal from Souliers Martinez. This stunningly sleek thong sandal evokes minimalism mixed with bohemian charm. The sandal is finished with an architectural wooden block heel that adds a touch of wow to the suede upper. Brilliant must-have piece will add a burst of a 90s inspiration to your warm-weather look.

Aquazzura Women’s Jackie Ankle-Wrap Embellished Leather Thong Sandals

Sparkle with every step when you rock the stunning Aquazzura dress thong sandal. It is adorned with dazzling beaded embellishment and delicate ties. This adorable shoe is also super-comfortable. This is the result of the leather lining and a wraparound ankle strap with self-tie closure.

Ancient Greek Sandals Women’s Brigitte Holographic Thong Sandals

This gorgeous women’s thong sandal has a pretty upper accentuated with holographic circular panels. Anchored by a stacked block heel, it is perfect for any garden or beach event. The Brigitte sandal stays true to Ancient Greek design: simple, streamlined and thoroughly elegant.

Stuart Weitzman Women’s Calypso Metallic Leather Flat Thong Sandals

The stunning design delivers a hot look in a super cool silhouette for added shimmer and shine with every step. Its leather upper with twisted multi straps boasts a metallic finish. Great for outdoor events and uneven surfaces – this means it will look and work fantastic for a beach wedding.

How to wear dressy thong sandals?

Dressy thong sandals can be a chic and stylish choice for various occasions. Here are some tips on how to wear dressy thong sandals as a fashion trend:

Pair with Flowy Dresses or Skirts: Dressy thong sandals can add an elegant and feminine touch to flowy dresses or skirts. Opt for lightweight and breezy fabrics like chiffon or silk to create a romantic and bohemian look. Choose a dress or skirt length that flatters your body shape, whether it’s a maxi dress, midi dress, or mini dress. The thong sandals will keep the overall look effortless and sophisticated.

Style with Tailored Pants or Trousers: Create a modern and polished outfit by pairing dressy thong sandals with tailored pants or trousers. Opt for a high-waisted or wide-leg silhouette for a more sophisticated look. Tuck in a blouse or shirt and add a blazer for a stylish and professional ensemble. The thong sandals provide a sleek and minimalistic touch to balance the tailored pieces.

Opt for Metallic or Embellished Styles: To make a statement, choose dressy thong sandals in metallic finishes or with embellishments. These details can elevate your outfit and add a touch of glamour. Pair them with a simple and monochromatic outfit to let the sandals be the focal point. Metallic or embellished thong sandals can work well with both casual and dressier looks.

Consider a Monochrome Look: Create a sleek and modern outfit by wearing dressy thong sandals in the same color as your outfit. This monochrome approach elongates the legs and creates a streamlined appearance. Opt for neutral tones like black, white, nude, or metallics for a versatile and sophisticated look.

Add Boho-inspired Accessories: Dressy thong sandals can complement a bohemian-inspired look when paired with the right accessories. Consider adding boho-inspired accessories like layered necklaces, statement rings, or a floppy hat to enhance the overall vibe. Play with textures and natural elements like leather, wood, or beads to complete the boho-chic aesthetic.

Experiment with Different Strap Designs: Dressy thong sandals come in various strap designs, including embellished straps, wrap-around ankle straps, or minimalist designs. Experiment with different strap designs to find one that suits your personal style and complements your outfit. The straps can add visual interest and detail to your sandals.

Pay Attention to Pedicure: Since thong sandals expose a significant portion of your feet, it’s essential to pay attention to your pedicure. Keep your feet well-groomed and opt for a nail polish color that complements your outfit or adds a pop of contrast. A well-maintained pedicure will enhance the overall look and ensure your feet look polished.

Remember to choose dressy thong sandals that fit well and provide comfort and support for your feet. Consider the occasion and dress code when styling them, as they can be versatile enough for both casual and dressier outfits. With these tips, you can confidently incorporate dressy thong sandals into your fashion looks and create stylish and trendy ensembles.