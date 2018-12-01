As Christmas season looms our thoughts turn to what to wear at this year’s holiday parties, we have been thinking about gearing up for the festive season. Since the ugly Christmas sweater is not an option, we rounded up 5 of our favourite festive star looks. Although there are many different types of parties to attend and many different types of holiday party attire to choose from, we concentrate on Holiday Party Dresses – the ultimate cocktail piece.

Try winter pastels with Ginnifer Goodwin

Be the belle of the party with a little help of winter pastels just like Ginnifer Goodwin. At the 2012 American Music Awards, Ginnifer went for undeniable glamour in a pretty guipure Oscar de la Renta dress from designer’s Resort collection. Her pale pink cocktail dress had a beautiful silver floral embroidery that matched a jeweled Judith Leiber minaudière and metallic Jimmy Choo sandals.

Fashion tip: if you’re a romantic and delicate person, you may not want to go bold with an all-over sequin ensemble. Don’t worry though, you can still look fashionable without standing out too much. Lighten up your ensemble with one of the Holiday Party Dresses that embrace a softer colour palette. Cool mints, icy blues and candy pinks will be the best background for a statement-making silver or fur accessories and a flawless make-up.

Bérénice Marlohe: a little black dress to impress

If you want to kick things up a notch this holiday, take a cue from Bérénice Marlohe. Some time ago, the new Bond girl took the spotlight at the Omega x Hankyu Tokyo event in a black embellished cocktail dress from Julien MacDonald. The stunning knee-length frock featuring black feathers and gems highlighted the Skyfall star’s amazing body. Bérénice accessorized it with on-trend burgundy nails, stud earrings and jeweled Christian Louboutin Pigalle pumps.

Fashion tip: a little black cocktail dress can still bring to light your sex appeal. However, the festive season calls for Holiday Party Dresses with a special feature, be it a plunging V-neck, feathers or ladylike embellishments. Accessorize with an elegant watch, and a polished manicure. For added drama, go for a side-swept updo and smouldering celebrity-favourite smokey eyes.

Sparkle in a festive dress like Taylor Swift

Would you like to be the elegant woman dressed in golden sequins with shiny crystal chandeliers reflecting on you? Take inspiration from Taylor Swift, who sparkled on the American Music Awards. Inspired by the city lights of Paris and glamorous soirées held in that city, Taylor’s beaded Zuhair Murad minidress shone beautifully against Christmas red nails and strappy Jimmy Choo sandals.

Fashion tip: following the opulent shimmering trend, the all-over sequin (or brocade) cocktail dress promises a dramatic entrance to your next holiday event. Choose the body-conscious holiday cocktail dress that tapers and widens to create the timeless hourglass effect. No need to pile on the extra accessories with this little number.

A touch of classic: red-hot Rihanna dress

Want to be the life of the party? Well, if you wear the red dress I guarantee you will. Rihanna will guide you through the process. At the GQ Men of the Year party, Riri stole the show in a skimpy scarlet Calvin Klein dress accessorized with matching red sandals and platinum Neil Lane jewelry. No wonder she earned the magazine’s title of Obsession of the Year.

Fashion tip: if you’re feeling stressed about what to wear to this year’s holiday parties bet on the classic red design. The essence of femininity is captured and polished glamour is brought especially while your holiday party dress is paired off with beautiful diamonds. Well this is something Rihanna certainly knows. Still not feeling festive? Why not try a sparkly manicure to get you in the mood?