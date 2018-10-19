Featured Posts

19 Oct

The Most Successful H&M Collaborations Of All Time

by Gabi
Fashion
proves that fashion does not have to be a matter of price. Since 2004, the multinational retail-clothing company collaborated with international fashion designers. such as and . We have picked the ones that we though were the most successful.

Karl Lagerfeld x H&M

Karl was the first designer to collaborate with H&M. From jeans, to shirts and dresses or jackets, he designed a capsule collection for women and men. The collection launched in November 2004 and it was available in 20 countries. The collaboration was so successful that clothes sold out within minutes.

Stella McCartney x H&M

The collaboration between H&M and the British designer took place in November 2005. McCartney’s collection, modeled by Kate Moss, mirrored her main line and abounded with signature trousers, blouses and boho chic dresses, the latter of which are making a big comeback. The collection was available in 400 selected stores.

x H&M

Tamara Mellon, the former Chief Creative Officer and co-founder of Jimmy Choo worked with H&M on the highly-anticipated party wear collection in November 2009. She designed clothes and accessories that were compliant to the brand’s spirit and therefore were adorned with crystals, studs and prints.

x H&M

The long-awaited collaboration resulted in a range of Italian-inspired womenswear, menswear and accessories. Signature fabrics, prints and strong colours were prominent in the collection. Oh and did you know that Sofia Coppola directed the commercial for the Marni at H&M collection?

x H&M

Marant, the Paisian fashion designer is known worldwide for designing jeans, embroidered jackets and fringed suede booties. As a result of her 2013 collaboration with H&M she designed luxe embellished jackets, studded pumps and leather pants.

