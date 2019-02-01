Featured Posts

Ralph Lauren turtleneck
New Ways to Style a Turtleneck
Cozy and chic, a simple turtleneck is a luxe sweater weather staple. Although every woman has at least one turtleneck in her wardrobe and certainly knows how to wear it, a turtleneck has undergone a major fashion update.
View Post
girl wearing plaid scarf
6 Ways To Wear Your Favourite Plaid
Since plaid is a must-have pattern for cold-weather styles, it is no surprise this fall season it gets a fashionable upgrade. Rooted in the classics, the plaid will satisfy fans of heritage-style clothing, outdoor enthusiasts and sophisticated ladies alike.
View Post
woman in a trench coat
Trench Coats That Save The Day
If there is one item a woman cannot live without in spring, it is a basic, functional, and well-tailored trench coat. During the tricky trans-seasonal months, the trench coat saves the day, especially when it is windy or rainy.
View Post
To top
1 Feb

Monochrome Top Handle Handbags

by Gabi
Shoes & Accessories
top handle bag

Getting the look of a modern, minimalist girl has never been easier! Now that Spring has arrived cleansing our palettes with monochrome pieces, many designers showcased clothes and accessories in the timeless black and white colourblock effect. Streamlined basics in monochrome are not only popular among fashionistas but also among those who want an instant chic throughout the season.

Key Item Saffiano Satchel Top Handle Bag

Calvin Klein black and white bag

Calvin Klein Key Item Saffiano Satchel

Take a fresh stance on simplicity with this sleek Saffiano bag with contrast corners. The streamlined leather satchel with clean lines and spare shapes, lends playful polish to any ensemble. Designed by one of the most recognizable brands in fashion, it is classy, sturdy, and a good size for everyday use.

Shop for Calvin Klein Item Saffiano Black and White Satchel

Kristen Satchel Top Handle Bag

Ivanka Trump Kristen Satchel

Ivanka Trump Kristen Bag

Black and white pairings are trending this season, and Ivanka Trump knows it for sure. This chic top handle bag features a beautifully textured exterior with a magnetic flap closure enhanced by shiny logoed hardware. Thanks to the roomy interior and three multi-function pockets, it conveniently totes your essentials in style.

Shop for Ivanka Trump Kristen Satchel Top Handle Bag

New York Patent Leather Kingsbury Park Large Catalina

Kate Spade black and white bag

Kate Spade New York Patent Leather Kingsbury Park Large Catalina Bag

Since crisp colours and playful sophistication are all hallmarks of kate spade new york, the Catalina bag could not be the exception. Catalina gives you the chance to wear it on your shoulder or cross-body, depending on your mood, needs and current fashions. Made of patent leather with matching trim and a 14-karat light gold plated hardware.

Shop for Kate Spade New York Patent Leather Large Catalina Bag

Kate Spade New York Berkeley Lane Rachelle Bag

Kate Spade top handle bag

Kate Spade New York Berkeley Lane Rachelle Bag

A high style choice for the city, Kate Spade’s boarskin-embossed leather handbag features bold black and white striping that gives it a mod twist. Poised and practical, this ever-chic silhouette has a flat bottom with protective feet and long shoulder straps. An exquisite investment for many years to come.

Shop for Kate Spade New York Berkeley Lane Rachelle Monochrome Bag

Tippi Large Satchel in Black Leather

Michael Kors top handle bag

Michael Kors Tippi Large Satchel in Black Leather

This modern, sophisticated satchel from Michael Kors offers a touch of elegance to any ensemble. Rendered in luxe black and white leather with signature polished hardware, the bag features easy-to-access side pockets and convenient top handles. Perfect for toting around work or everyday essentials.

Shop for Michael Kors Tippi Large Satchel Black and White Leather Bag


Related Posts

Previous post
Dreamy Pastel Outfit Ideas To Get You Excited For Spring
You might also like
new years eve dress red
Best Celebrity-inspired Holiday Party Dresses
2018-12-01
woman in a chic blazer
These Chic Blazers Will Instantly Update Your Closet
2018-11-27
party and evening dress shoes
Top Party And Evening Shoes to Keep You Dancing All Night Long
2018-07-28
Follow Me On Instagram
Chyba nie jest tak źle 😁 #10yearchallenge #10yearschallenge #polishgirl #polishwoman #polishwomen #brunettegirl #brunette #brunettes #brunettesdoitbetter #2008vs2018 #2008 #2018 #challenge #changestartswithyou #pinklips #throwback #throwbacks #compare #potd #potd📷 #picoftheday
Rudiemu wyrosły stópki 😊🐈😘 #catrelax #catofig #catsoninstagram #catstagram #catlounge #catsofinsta #catsofinstagram #catig #cat #catoftheday #cats #catfur #catlover #caturday #gingercat #gingercats #gingercatsrock #gingercatsrule #socks #sockstyle
👄👄👄 #polishwoman #polishgirl #brunette #brunettesdoitbetter #brunettegirl #brunettes #closeup #closeupshot #closeupphotography #closeups #fashionlovers #fashionista #fashion #lips #lipstick #lipswatch #lipart #portrait #portraitphotography #bluemonday #pretty
Moja nowa zajawka na 2019 rok - biżuteria 💍💍💍 dziękuję @missdecopl za piękny prezent 😍 #prezent #kolczyki #bizuteria #biżuteriaautorska #present #gift #jewellery #jewelry #silver #earrings #blingbling #fashionlovers #fashion #fashionista #fashionblog #fashionweek #potd #pictureoftheday #picture #handmadejewelry #handmadegifts #handmadeart #swarovski #swarovski💎 #swarovsky
Magia światła 🤗 @galeria_krakowska #krakow #kraków #krakównocą #galeriakrakowska #krk #nightlife #night #nightnight #night_shooterz #indoor #potd #potd📷 #pictureoftheday #picture #picturesque #christmasdecorations #christmastree #christmasdecor #christmaslights #interiordesign #interior #interiors #shopping #shoppingcenter
Python or leopard print? Which one do you choose? | Wąż czy panterka? Którą wybrać? #fblogger #fbloggers #blogger #instafashion #fashionlovers #fashionista #fashionhelp #fashionblog #fashionweek #fashionblogger #fashionistas #fashionable #instaphoto #potd #picoftheday #picture #instapic #instafashionist #instadaily #instablogger #polishwoman #polishgirl #zarawoman #zara #zarasale #zarajacket
Podsumowanie roku 2018 ➡️ 3 x Rudi i 5 x ja 😁 #2018bestnine #2018 #bestnine #best #bestoftheday #december #potd #mix #newyearseve #newyears #newyear #summary #instaphoto #instapic #instadaily #instamood #instashot #instagood #instagram #instagramers #welcome2019 #welcome #fbloggers #bbloggers
This site uses cookies Find out more