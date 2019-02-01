Monochrome Top Handle Handbags

Getting the look of a modern, minimalist girl has never been easier! Now that Spring has arrived cleansing our palettes with monochrome pieces, many designers showcased clothes and accessories in the timeless black and white colourblock effect. Streamlined basics in monochrome are not only popular among fashionistas but also among those who want an instant chic throughout the season.

Calvin Klein Key Item Saffiano Satchel Top Handle Bag

Take a fresh stance on simplicity with this sleek Saffiano bag with contrast corners. The streamlined leather satchel with clean lines and spare shapes, lends playful polish to any ensemble. Designed by one of the most recognizable brands in fashion, it is classy, sturdy, and a good size for everyday use.

Ivanka Trump Kristen Satchel Top Handle Bag

Black and white pairings are trending this season, and Ivanka Trump knows it for sure. This chic top handle bag features a beautifully textured exterior with a magnetic flap closure enhanced by shiny logoed hardware. Thanks to the roomy interior and three multi-function pockets, it conveniently totes your essentials in style.

Kate Spade New York Patent Leather Kingsbury Park Large Catalina

Since crisp colours and playful sophistication are all hallmarks of kate spade new york, the Catalina bag could not be the exception. Catalina gives you the chance to wear it on your shoulder or cross-body, depending on your mood, needs and current fashions. Made of patent leather with matching trim and a 14-karat light gold plated hardware.

Kate Spade New York Berkeley Lane Rachelle Bag

A high style choice for the city, Kate Spade’s boarskin-embossed leather handbag features bold black and white striping that gives it a mod twist. Poised and practical, this ever-chic silhouette has a flat bottom with protective feet and long shoulder straps. An exquisite investment for many years to come.

Michael Kors Tippi Large Satchel in Black Leather

This modern, sophisticated satchel from Michael Kors offers a touch of elegance to any ensemble. Rendered in luxe black and white leather with signature polished hardware, the bag features easy-to-access side pockets and convenient top handles. Perfect for toting around work or everyday essentials.

