The Fall 2024 / Winter 2025 shoe style report is the ultimate thing you need to know at this point of year when you are ready to go shopping for winter shoes. You can confidently buy square-toe shoes, thigh-high boots, or kitten heels as these shoe styles were the highlight of recent fashion runways. But if you want to know more about Fall 2024 / Winter 2025 shoe trends, keep scrolling.

Pointed kitten heels

Pointy patent leather kitten heels have never felt this grown-up, as you will see now for Fall 2024 / Winter 2025. Ladylike kitten heels on Altuzara’s runway are the absolute presentation of a seamless transition from daytime chic to evening glamor. Prada’s satin slingback kitten heels and Gucci’s models’ several shoes with kitten heels validated the trend.

Tip: Prefer the burgundy and berry hues to be on top of the trend.

Square-toe shoes

Square toe-box still has the heart of designers including Louis Vuitton, Balmain, and Prada. From flats to boots, or heels, the squared toe shoes are still fashion’s footwear preference. The design came from avant-garde designers like Louis Vuitton and Prada, and the fashion trend predictors took it as a seal of approval. Balmain and Bottega Veneta leather ankle booties with square toes further rule out all doubts about this trend.

Chunky loafers

Loafers are a classic shoe that always have a special place in every lady’s wardrobe. But forget your basic penny loafers for fall 2024 / winter 2025 because Gucci’s sky-high lofty flatform loafers have pushed that minimalist trend aside. Victoria Beckham’s models stomped their feet in ribbed treads and lug-sole loafers. On Moschino and Burberry runways, levitating loafers were the highlight of shows.

Suede boots

You would already have a pair of suede booties in your wardrobe. It’s high time to slay them as a fashion girlie. Either accentuate your dress with a suede ankle boot, a suede thigh-high boot, or anything suede, you’ll be right on trend. Labels like Chanel, Chloé, Isabel Marant, and Ralph Lauren added suede footwear to their fall collections to provide the perfect balance between casual and chic.

Over-the-knee boots

Over-the-knee high boots have already earned a lot of popularity from several fashion houses. Your IG stories would have also been filled up with thigh-high shoes till now if you noticed that. Chloé’s models appeared in upper-thigh-high boots in several earthy tones. Fendi’s long line leather shoes in rosto shade are like a cherry on top. Many other designers, at the fashion shows of Gucci, Ferragamo, and Courrèges included knee-high boots in their latest fall drop.

This Fall offers various fashionable shoe options that are ideal to express your style while staying on trend. The Fall 2024 / Winter 2025 shoe trends are all about bold statements and timeless elegance. This season, suede boots are a must-have, offering both texture and warmth. Over-the-knee boots are making a striking comeback, perfect for creating dramatic, fashion-forward looks. For a touch of sophistication, pointed kitten heels are in the spotlight, blending comfort with chic style. Chunky loafers are also trending, bringing a mix of casual sophistication and retro charm. Meanwhile, square-toe shoes continue to dominate the runways, bringing a modern edge to classic footwear designs. Whether you’re looking for everyday staples or standout pieces, these key shoe trends will help you step into the season with confidence and style.