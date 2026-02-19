Bermuda shorts are making a confident comeback this season. Falling just above the knee, this longer-length, slightly baggy silhouette offers a polished yet relaxed alternative to traditional short styles. Once considered purely practical, the humble Bermuda short has been reimagined as a versatile wardrobe essential that works across casual, office-ready, beachy, and even formal looks. Here’s how to wear the Bermuda shorts trend with modern flair.

Effortless Everyday Style

For a relaxed daytime look, pair Bermuda shorts with a simple vest top or fitted T-shirt. Add flat sandals or sneakers for an easy, comfortable outfit that feels fresh and contemporary. Lightweight fabrics and breathable cotton styles are perfect for warm weather.

Office-Appropriate Tailoring

Tailored Bermuda shorts in structured fabrics instantly elevate the silhouette. Style them with an elegant blouse, crisp button-down shirt, or lightweight blazer for a smart-casual ensemble that feels refined yet modern. Finish with loafers or low heels for a polished touch.

Beach-Ready Ease

For holidays, Bermuda shorts are the ideal balance between staying cool and dressing modestly. Pair patterned summer designs with a breezy tank top or linen shirt and simple sandals for a chic, travel-friendly outfit.

Modern Minimalism

Opt for neutral shades like beige, navy, white, or black for a sleek aesthetic. A monochrome outfit — such as black Bermuda shorts with a matching sleeveless top — creates a clean, elongated silhouette that feels fashion-forward rather than frumpy.

Play with Proportions

Since Bermuda shorts have a looser fit, balance the volume with more fitted or structured tops. A cropped jacket, tucked-in blouse, or waist-defining belt keeps the overall look sharp and flattering.

Dress Them Up

For a more elevated take, choose tailored Bermuda shorts in luxe fabrics and style them with heels and statement accessories. The contrast between the relaxed cut and refined details creates a sophisticated, trend-aware outfit.

Though this longer-length short may not be everyone’s first choice, it’s undeniably one of the most comfortable formats. Worn with confidence and thoughtful styling, Bermuda shorts prove that practical can also be chic, versatile, and effortlessly modern.

When you want a laid back, longer-length short, opt for the bermuda short. This versatile baggy short, which stops just above the knee, can be work with a vest top for the beach or an elegant blouse for the office; choose from both patterned summer designs and tailored smart-casual styles. Though this unfitted style will not be everyone’s cup of tea, it is far from a frumpy style and definitely the most comfortable of short formats. Bermuda shorts are brilliant for foreign holidays where you want to keep cool but need to respect the local’s opinions on showing too much skin.

Gabi 30-something year-old fashionista from Poland and the owner of Fashion Allure. Always looking for the latest in fashion trends, clothing, accessories and celebrity fashion.