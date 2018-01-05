Today we hand-picked the finest selection of knit wonders to prepare your wardrobe for sweater weather! Simple creams and tans, cozy knits, suede and classic patterns feel so polished. Just have a look!

ASOS 2 In 1 Sweater With High Neck – Pale blue

Don’t shy away from pastels as the weather gets cold — embrace them! Buy your sky blue sweater to keep you warm this Winter.

ASOS Asymmetric Sweater With Funnel Neck – Khaki

Khaki adds instant utility edge to every outfit. Toughen up your new-season look by joining the khaki army for instance in this asymmetric sweater.

ASOS Baby Rib Sweater With Turtleneck In Stripe in Structured Knit

Navy and white are the colours associated with summer seafarings. This classic combination makes this sweater a quirky selection for fall. Pair with leather shorts and opaque tights for a modern look.

ASOS Baby Pink Rib Sweater With Turtleneck in Structured Knit

Pink was all over the runways at Fashion Week and it will be everywhere this season. Try various styles to find your perfect pink.

ASOS Bonded Sweater With Turtleneck in Camel

The trusty colour you need to successfully transition to a Winter wardrobe. This bonded sweater will keep you warm on a chilly night, and the knit scarf are just what you’ll need for winter days.

ASOS Cable Cape Sweater in Cream Fluffy Yarn

Fashion must do: play with textures! And this winter is a great time to start — think this sweater mixed with shearling, wool, and suede skirt.

ASOS Cable Sweater With Fringing

We’ve all seen the fringe trend show up on shoes and handbags, but we’re loving it on tops, too! Amp up your look with this unique but subtle style.

ASOS Cable Sweater With Roll Neck

Just because the weather is gray, it doesn’t mean your outfit has to follow suit. Go ahead and rock your favourite bright colors straight through Winter.

ASOS Cape In Horizontal Rib With Grown On Neck

Pairing a cream sweater with classic blue jeans could be a boring look, so amp up the style factor with statement boots and a floppy hat.

ASOS White Cape Sweater in Structured Knit

Brave the wintery cold in a stylish yet cozy cape. The standout piece can be paired with your favourite skinnies for an office-appropriate look.

