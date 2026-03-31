Sleek, structured, and undeniably modern, the funnel neck jacket is the standout outerwear trend of Spring/Summer 2026. Defined by its high, sculpted neckline — sitting upright without folding like a roll neck — this design frames the face and shoulders with clean precision, eliminating the need for a scarf. After dominating fall runways, the funnel neck jacket continues its reign across street style and designer collections from Chloé and Proenza Schouler to Gucci and Stella McCartney, proving that one small detail can redefine an entire silhouette. Here’s how to wear the funnel neck jacket trend with confidence and contemporary edge.

Statement Outerwear

Let the funnel neck jacket take center stage. Its architectural neckline naturally draws attention upward, so keep the rest of your outfit streamlined. Pair it with tailored trousers, straight-leg jeans, or a simple midi skirt to highlight the jacket’s sculptural shape.

Minimalist Styling

The beauty of a funnel neck lies in its clean lines. Embrace minimalist dressing by opting for neutral shades like khaki, black, beige, or navy. A monochrome outfit enhances the jacket’s modern appeal and creates a polished, effortless look.

Layer Smartly

Since the neckline is already structured and high, skip bulky scarves and keep layering light. Choose fine knits, fitted tops, or lightweight shirts underneath to maintain the jacket’s sleek silhouette without adding volume.

Play with Proportions

Balance the structured top half with varied silhouettes below. Pair a cropped funnel neck jacket with wide-leg trousers or a longer coat version with slim-fit pants or leggings for a flattering, fashion-forward contrast.

Casual to Elevated

This versatile outerwear piece works across styles. For a casual look, wear it with denim and sneakers. To elevate the outfit, style it with heeled boots, tailored separates, or even over a dress for a refined, city-ready ensemble.

Texture and Fabric Focus

Funnel neck jackets come in a range of materials — from lightweight cotton to structured wool or technical fabrics. Choose a fabric that complements the season and adds dimension to your outfit, reinforcing the trend’s modern sophistication.

From runways to street style, the funnel neck jacket is the outerwear that commands attention with subtle authority. Its bold yet minimal design proves that strong silhouettes speak volumes — offering a look that is sharp, self-assured, and effortlessly stylish.

The funnel neck jacket continues to dominate in 2026, proving that one refined detail can redefine an entire silhouette. Characterized by its high, structured neckline, this outerwear staple offers a clean, sculpted look that eliminates the need for layering with scarves. Seen across runways from Tory Burch to Chloé, and embraced in street style, the funnel neck jacket blends practicality with modern sophistication. Available in a range of fabrics and cuts, it transitions seamlessly from casual to polished outfits. Effortlessly elevating spring wardrobes, this trend highlights the power of minimal design with maximum impact, making it a must-have piece for the season.

Gabi 30-something year-old fashionista from Poland and the owner of Fashion Allure. Always looking for the latest in fashion trends, clothing, accessories and celebrity fashion.