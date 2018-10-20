Featured Posts

Ralph Lauren turtleneck
New Ways to Style a Turtleneck
Cozy and chic, a simple turtleneck is a luxe sweater weather staple. Although every woman has at least one turtleneck in her wardrobe and certainly knows how to wear it, a turtleneck has undergone a major fashion update.
girl wearing plaid scarf
6 Ways To Wear Your Favourite Plaid
Since plaid is a must-have pattern for cold-weather styles, it is no surprise this fall season it gets a fashionable upgrade. Rooted in the classics, the plaid will satisfy fans of heritage-style clothing, outdoor enthusiasts and sophisticated ladies alike.
woman in a trench coat
Trench Coats That Save The Day
If there is one item a woman cannot live without in spring, it is a basic, functional, and well-tailored trench coat. During the tricky trans-seasonal months, the trench coat saves the day, especially when it is windy or rainy.
20 Oct

Leopard Print Accessories: Must-Have Shoes and Bags

by Gabi
Fall Fashion, Shoes & Accessories
leopard shoes

Animal prints are no longer considered trashy and a bunch of greatest celebrities such as , Kate Moss and Victoria Beckham as well as the greatest fashion bloggers prove it. The trend was seen at the runway of Dolce & Gabbana (of course, Italian luxury commits). If you do not like to stand out from the crowd, wear an animal print of your choice in the more secure version. I am talking about animal print accessories especially in the form of handbags, boots, belts and everything that transforms your look instantly.

Alexa Chung Mulberry

Alexa Chung with a leopard print handbag

How to wear leopard print?

Want to know how to wear the leopard print accessory trend? Our favourite British fashionista Alexa Chung will help you. She was seen wearing a Mulberry handbag in leopard print pony skin and made a real statement by – one: combining some of the most influential and recent trends, two: balancing out the proportions with a long-sleeved shirt rolled to the elbow). Her satin blouse and cutoffs were very stylish thanks to the inspirational accessories: black flat sandals and a leopard print handbag. And these legs…

Leopard print

The conclusion? Leopard print steals the show, so make sure the rest of your outfit is rather demure. With its subtle accents of 1950’s a leopard print guarantees a sexy twist to your look. Thank God the Scary Spice (aka FYI) favourite print is still en vogue because it is an easy way to make every outfit remarkable and stylish in a sexy and kind of animal way.

Animal print accessories are a wardrobe staple which means that every woman should have at least one statement-making bag or a pair of shoes that take from the wild world. Summery leopard print sandals will work perfectly with jeans, cocktail dresses with printed pumps while an animal print bag will add some attitude to every demure outfit.

Hand-picked animal print accessories

CHIARA FERRAGNI zebra print desert boot

3.1 PHILLIP LIM Berlin sandals

Dune Pony Leopard Print Structured Bag

GIORGIO ARMANI leopard print shoulder bag

Sweet Charity Spotted Animal Print Calf Hair & Patent Leather Flap Bag

Snake-Embossed Leather Crossbody Bag

Loralei Snake-Embossed Leather Ballet Flats


