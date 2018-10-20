Animal prints are no longer considered trashy and a bunch of greatest celebrities such as Alexa Chung, Kate Moss and Victoria Beckham as well as the greatest fashion bloggers prove it. The trend was seen at the runway of Dolce & Gabbana (of course, Italian luxury commits). If you do not like to stand out from the crowd, wear an animal print of your choice in the more secure version. I am talking about animal print accessories especially in the form of handbags, boots, belts and everything that transforms your look instantly.

How to wear leopard print?

Want to know how to wear the leopard print accessory trend? Our favourite British fashionista Alexa Chung will help you. She was seen wearing a Mulberry handbag in leopard print pony skin and made a real statement by – one: combining some of the most influential and recent trends, two: balancing out the proportions with a long-sleeved shirt rolled to the elbow). Her satin blouse and cutoffs were very stylish thanks to the inspirational accessories: black flat sandals and a leopard print handbag. And these legs…

The conclusion? Leopard print steals the show, so make sure the rest of your outfit is rather demure. With its subtle accents of 1950’s a leopard print guarantees a sexy twist to your look. Thank God the Scary Spice (aka Melanie Brown FYI) favourite print is still en vogue because it is an easy way to make every outfit remarkable and stylish in a sexy and kind of animal way.

Animal print accessories are a wardrobe staple which means that every woman should have at least one statement-making bag or a pair of shoes that take from the wild world. Summery leopard print sandals will work perfectly with jeans, cocktail dresses with printed pumps while an animal print bag will add some attitude to every demure outfit.

Hand-picked animal print accessories