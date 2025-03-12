Fringe is shaking things up for spring 2025! From runways to street style, designers are embracing oversized fringe, adding drama and movement to garments and accessories. And when it comes to footwear, fringe boots are the must-have statement piece of the season. Whether you’re channeling boho chic, Western glam, or edgy rockstar vibes, these boots bring a touch of playful elegance to any outfit. Here’s how to wear fringe boots like a true fashionista this year.

1. Go All-In on Boho Chic

Fringe boots and bohemian style go hand in hand.

How to Wear: Pair suede fringe boots with a flowy maxi dress, a floral midi skirt, or a peasant blouse and distressed denim.

Style Tip: Layered jewellery and a wide-brim hat complete the free-spirited, effortless look.

2. Channel Western Glam

The cowboy boot revival continues in 2025, and fringe takes it to the next level.

How to Wear: Style knee-high fringe boots with denim shorts and a crisp white shirt or a leather mini skirt for a modern cowgirl aesthetic.

Style Tip: Opt for earth tones like tan, camel, and brown for an authentic Western feel.

3. Add a Rock ‘n’ Roll Edge

Fringe boots aren’t just for boho lovers—they can also bring serious attitude.

How to Wear: Black leather fringe boots look fierce with skinny jeans, a graphic tee, and a studded jacket. Or try a sleek bodycon dress with ankle-length fringe boots for a bold night-out look.

Style Tip: Play with metallic accessories to amplify the rockstar aesthetic.

4. Keep It Sleek with Monochrome Looks

Fringe boots can add movement to a minimalist, tonal outfit.

How to Wear: Pair beige or black fringe boots with a matching sweater dress or sleek tailored separates for an understated yet stylish effect.

Style Tip: Stick to a neutral palette for a chic, fashion-forward ensemble.

5. Make It Office-Appropriate (Yes, Really!)

You can even bring fringe boots into your work wardrobe — when styled right.

How to Wear: Choose ankle-length fringe boots in a neutral shade and pair them with structured pieces like a blazer, midi skirt, or tailored pants.

Style Tip: Keep accessories minimal to let the boots take center stage.

6. Dress Up for a Night Out

Fringe boots can turn heads in the best way at an evening event.

How to Wear: Opt for heeled fringe boots in luxe fabrics like velvet or patent leather and pair them with a sleek jumpsuit, mini dress, or leather leggings.

Style Tip: A bold clutch and statement earrings add extra glam.

Fringe boots are so hot right now! Not only because they are warm and cozy, but they also add a little fun and boho-flair to your outfits. They are also a playful yet elegant way to embrace the oversized fringe trend of 2025. Whether you’re leaning into boho vibes, Western-inspired fashion, or edgy glam, these statement shoes bring movement and personality to any outfit. So, let your boots do the talking—and the swaying!

