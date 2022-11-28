Everyone’s wearing studded bags! Studs are a must-have fall trend twice in a row (last fall studs were also very en vogue) and they are a key element of a Boho style which is especially popular among celebirties.

The general idea of the studs is that they need to be worn solo. I wouldn’t recommend pairing studded bag with studded boots – you just have to be careful not to over-work the embellished look.

Who’s wearing studded bags?

Rihanna

She has a passion for studded items and she certainly knows how to wear them. Rihanna has recently sported a truly polished look with her new updo and black distressed denim that she accessorized with a trendy studded handbag. Her Alexander Wang Coco Duffel bag that she chose was discretly studded as it had some embellishments…at the very bottom!

Rachel Bilson

Rachel knows all the fashion ins and outs and it shocks me when she goes for her neglectful casual style from time to time – she reminds me of the beggers who beg on the street corner from passersby. Well maybe this time she thought she was absolved because of her fabulous 3.1 Phillip Lim Edie Bow Studded Bag? Rachel, please stop looking like a pauper, you’re a celebrity for God’s sake!

Eliza Dushku

Eliza was spotted with a stylish Tory Burch Studded Leather Messenger Bagicon when she went to do The Late Show with David Letterman. She paired it with an embellished tan Kimberley Ovitz dress and terrible Marni two tone leather sandals (the shoes are OK but in my opinion, they don’t match the outfit). Somehow I just didn’t like her interpretation of so called edgy style.

The studded handbags that got a special appearance across the runways of Off-White, Michael Kors, and Givenchy are worth introducing to your fall wardrobe this year. Studded bags continue to be one of the trends that designers and buyers alike adore.

The sparkly and shiny studded bags are perfect for lifting the cold, darkening days. They can also accessorize your glam dresses like sequin dresses and metallic skirts for all the festive occasions later in the season. Something about adding studs brings an extraordinary touch that we all crave. Studded bags are indeed a promising way to rock your outfit on some of your dull times.