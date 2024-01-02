Featured Posts

pastel heels
Pastel Spring Time Accessories for Work and Play
Whether it’s wearing colorful pants in mint, sorbet yellows or corals, or adding a simple pop of colour to a subdued neutral or black ensemble, spring is the perfect season to incorporate more cheerfulness into your wardrobe.
View Post
distressed-denim
The Best Distressed Jeans for Spring
What's the one thing that every modern woman needs in her closet? Good denim. A nice pair of jeans is a brilliant base for any outfit, no matter the season. Spring, however is the perfect time for you to slip into a pair of distressed jeans so why not give them a try.
View Post
woman getting tan
Top Beach Essentials For A Super Chic Summer
Packing for a beachside vacation can be a challenge. Whether you're planning to lounge on the shores of St. Barts or explore the eclectic island streets, you're sure to need some versatile and comfortable options. But not to worry — we've got your style needs covered thanks to this fashion guide.
View Post
To top
2 Jan

Your Ultimate Guide to Bucket Bags

by Gabi
Shoes & Accessories
bucket bag

From classic leather renditions to contemporary designs adorned with eclectic patterns and embellishments, we showcase the diversity of bucket bags and offer expert insights into how to incorporate them seamlessly into your wardrobe. Whether you’re heading to the office, stepping out for brunch, or attending a glamorous evening affair, the bucket bag emerges as the ultimate accessory, effortlessly blending form and function.

Ladies, let me present a stylist-approved selection of bucket bag, a dramatic addition to the casual looks. With brands like Proenza Schouler and Kate Spade supplying us with covetable options this season, the slouchy carryall drawstring is another bag type to have. A glamorous and versatile carryall that gathers at the top is perfect for the modern woman on the go. It is large enough to hold all your everyday items without weighing you down or giving up style. Shop all of our favourites listed below.

Proenza Schouler Women’s Leather Bucket Bag in Birch

Stand apart with this artistic pouch by Proenza Schouler. Made in Italy, the slouchy rounded shape bag is produced with leather and cinched with double drawstrings. The ladylike pastel pouch adds a surprise bit of chic to complete your casual ensembles with the bold style.

Roger Vivier Rv Bucket Bag in Mint Green Suede

Express your fashionable knowledge with this glamorous lilac offering from Roger Vivier. Made of the highest quality leather, this dream of a drawstring is simply popping with on-trend attitude. The beautiful drape that is created with a drawstring closure boasts a top handle to create the ultimate arm candy.

Louis Vuitton Women’s Monogram Multicolore Leather Top Handle Bag

Synonymous with classic style, this Louis Vuitton bag mixes the shape of a top handle bag with a relaxed bucket closure. Fancy and classy, the bag brings effortlessly captivating style thanks to its goldtone hardware. To keep you organised, it features an interior flap pocket and a slip pocket.

Proenza Schouler Women’s Solid Bucket Bag in Caramel

The luxurious Proenza Schouler bucket bag displays a perfectly trend-right style. The beautiful all-purpose carryall has leather shoulder straps for versatile wearability. Its supple leather, inside zippered pocket and a one of a kind silhouette is a sure bet for turning heads.

Louis Vuitton Women’s Epi Leather Bucket Bag in Red

Change up your look with the fun and unique design of the Epi bucket bag from Louis Vuitton. It is all leather and laces for a cute, casual look. With its bow accent at the front and a funky colour, you will receive compliments left and right everywhere you go.

As you can see, bucket bags come in medium to small size and a fun shape. A cool choice for on-the-go, bucket bag AKA slouchy drawstring is a bag type to have. Distinguishing mark: the bag gathers at the top. During the day, choose the ones that are large enough to hold all your everyday items without weighing you down or giving up style. At night, go for a small size and a fun shape bucket bag.

In this comprehensive exploration, we unravel the secrets of the bucket bag, a timeless accessory celebrated for its functionality and trendsetting appeal. Whether you’re a seasoned fashionista or a newcomer to the world of style, this article is your passport to understanding and elevating your fashion game with the epitome of chic convenience. Join us as we guide you through the art of choosing the perfect bucket bag, share styling tips to complement various outfits, and explore the history and evolution of this beloved accessory. Get ready to embrace the allure of the bucket bag, discovering why it has become an indispensable icon in the world of fashion.

Related Posts

  • Top Fall 2023 / Winter 2024 Bag TrendsTop Fall 2023 / Winter 2024 Bag TrendsYou may find yourself drooling over this year's best bag trends. The accessories game was strong on both the Fall 2023 / Winter 2024 runways and the bags were especially on point. Some Fall 2023 and Winter 2024 bag trends instantly stand out, from sleek wearability to dangling chains. […] Posted in Shoes & Accessories
  • Women’s Bag Trends For Spring / Summer 2023Women’s Bag Trends For Spring / Summer 2023From the distinctive, unstructured Fendi baguette bags to the sparkly metallic bags at Bottega Veneta, the fashion runways have endless accessory inspiration for the upcoming warm season. To revitalize your accessories wardrobe, take advantage of your scoop on the trendiest bags for […] Posted in Shoes & Accessories
  • Envelope Clutch Will Make Your Outfits More ClassyEnvelope Clutch Will Make Your Outfits More ClassyOn the contrary to the classic clutch bag that has timy room for your necessities, an envelope clutch holds your wallet, keys, sunglasses, lipstick and personal technology. Chic and edgy, it's an insanely cute bag that will make admirers green with envy. Posted in Shoes & Accessories
  • Floral Shoes: Pumps, Sandals and WedgesFloral Shoes: Pumps, Sandals and WedgesFloral patterns can be visually pleasing and are often associated with positive emotions such as beauty and happiness. Wearing floral shoes, therefore, serve as a way for some women to express their appreciation for these qualities or to add a cheerful and playful element to their […] Posted in Shoes & Accessories
  • 10 Ever Stylish Crocodile Bags10 Ever Stylish Crocodile BagsLooking for a crocodile bag? See the timeless collection of traditional styles and refreshed details. All in all, crocodile bags are a must-have accessory for every classy woman because they are a symbol of luxury, durable, versatile, timeless, and unique. Posted in Shoes & Accessories
  • Dressing As a High-Value WomanDressing As a High-Value WomanDressing as a high-value woman can mean different to different people, but generally, it means presenting yourself in a way that reflects your confidence, self-respect, and personal style. Spending a hefty amount is not the only way to achieve the look of a high-value woman rather, […] Posted in Fashion
Previous post
Winter Self-Care And Beauty Tips For Improved Well-Being
You might also like
women handbags
Top Fall 2023 / Winter 2024 Bag Trends
2023-10-05
crochet bag
Women’s Bag Trends For Spring / Summer 2023
2023-08-17
envelope clutch
Envelope Clutch Will Make Your Outfits More Classy
2023-04-18