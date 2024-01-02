From classic leather renditions to contemporary designs adorned with eclectic patterns and embellishments, we showcase the diversity of bucket bags and offer expert insights into how to incorporate them seamlessly into your wardrobe. Whether you’re heading to the office, stepping out for brunch, or attending a glamorous evening affair, the bucket bag emerges as the ultimate accessory, effortlessly blending form and function.

Ladies, let me present a stylist-approved selection of bucket bag, a dramatic addition to the casual looks. With brands like Proenza Schouler and Kate Spade supplying us with covetable options this season, the slouchy carryall drawstring is another bag type to have. A glamorous and versatile carryall that gathers at the top is perfect for the modern woman on the go. It is large enough to hold all your everyday items without weighing you down or giving up style. Shop all of our favourites listed below.

Proenza Schouler Women’s Leather Bucket Bag in Birch

Stand apart with this artistic pouch by Proenza Schouler. Made in Italy, the slouchy rounded shape bag is produced with leather and cinched with double drawstrings. The ladylike pastel pouch adds a surprise bit of chic to complete your casual ensembles with the bold style.

Roger Vivier Rv Bucket Bag in Mint Green Suede

Express your fashionable knowledge with this glamorous lilac offering from Roger Vivier. Made of the highest quality leather, this dream of a drawstring is simply popping with on-trend attitude. The beautiful drape that is created with a drawstring closure boasts a top handle to create the ultimate arm candy.

Louis Vuitton Women’s Monogram Multicolore Leather Top Handle Bag

Synonymous with classic style, this Louis Vuitton bag mixes the shape of a top handle bag with a relaxed bucket closure. Fancy and classy, the bag brings effortlessly captivating style thanks to its goldtone hardware. To keep you organised, it features an interior flap pocket and a slip pocket.

Proenza Schouler Women’s Solid Bucket Bag in Caramel

The luxurious Proenza Schouler bucket bag displays a perfectly trend-right style. The beautiful all-purpose carryall has leather shoulder straps for versatile wearability. Its supple leather, inside zippered pocket and a one of a kind silhouette is a sure bet for turning heads.

Louis Vuitton Women’s Epi Leather Bucket Bag in Red

Change up your look with the fun and unique design of the Epi bucket bag from Louis Vuitton. It is all leather and laces for a cute, casual look. With its bow accent at the front and a funky colour, you will receive compliments left and right everywhere you go.

As you can see, bucket bags come in medium to small size and a fun shape. A cool choice for on-the-go, bucket bag AKA slouchy drawstring is a bag type to have. Distinguishing mark: the bag gathers at the top. During the day, choose the ones that are large enough to hold all your everyday items without weighing you down or giving up style. At night, go for a small size and a fun shape bucket bag.

