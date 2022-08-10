Featured Posts

10 Aug

How To Look Cool In Aviator Sunglasses

by Gabi
woman in aviator sunglasses

When you think of sunglasses, there is perhaps one style that comes to mind: Aviators. Aviator were originally developed and sold by Ray-Ban, but the were soon imitated by plenty of other brands. In any event, Aviators are some of the ultimate accessories. There’s nothing quite like wearing designed for airplane pilots while you do anything but fly a plane.

But, what’s the best way to rock a pair of Aviators, especially if you’re a guy? Many Aviator styles are being marketed to women. Many dudes will avoid gold-rimmed, floral-patterned Aviators, but Aviators are still a uniquely masculine look. After all, they were popularized by one of the most stereotypically masculine Americans in history, General Douglas MacArthur. So, how does a guy wear Aviators in the modern world?

1. A Tailored Suit

If you’re looking to impress literally everyone around you, then wearing a tailored suit with a pair of sweet Aviators is bound to do the trick. It gives you the aura of a powerful politician who maybe doesn’t play nice. From behind the wide, dark lenses of your aviators, you could be plotting world domination. You could also just be on your way to work, but you’ll look unbearably stylish doing it.

2. Hipster Flair

Hipsters are known for their unique sense, and a pair of Aviators can turn your goofball ensemble into a chic outfit. Just slide on a pair of those big shades, grow out a handlebar mustache, and gulp down a few craft brews.

3. Get the Mirrored Look

You can wear virtually anything as long as you have mirrored Aviators over your eyes. Mirrored Aviators were popularized by Tom Cruise’s character in Top Gun, and they give you the advantage of being totally unreadable. Whether you’re wearing a tuxedo or just a hoodie and some sweatpants, you will look like a force to be reckoned with.

4. Try Smaller Lenses

If the big Aviators just don’t fit your face shape or they make you look like a puny bug, then there are plenty of Aviator styles and sizes available. Don’t limit yourself to gigantic just because men with gigantic heads popularized them. Just make sure that the lenses fit you the right way to avoid looking too bug-eyed.

5. Be a Pilot

The best way to get the most out of your Aviators is to actually be a pilot. In fact, many airline pilots actually use Aviators to block out the sun. There is virtually nothing cooler than wearing full pilot gear and throwing on your most impressive pair of shades. You also get to fly planes, which is a major plus.

All in all, it’s hard to go wrong as a dude when you put on a pair of Aviator sunglasses. Just try to avoid lenses that are too big or designs that are too garish, and you’ll be able to banish those rays in style. There’s also a fine line between “slovenly bum with awesome sunglasses” and “cool guy with awesome sunglasses.” Make sure you walk that line carefully.

