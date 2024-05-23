Featured Posts

23 May

Shoe Trends Straight From The Spring / Summer 2024 Runways

by Gabi
Shoes & Accessories
purple sandals

Thanks to the practical take of the fashion world for introducing most of the foot-friendly shoe trends this year. Here, we’re rounding up the most popular footwear trends that were spotted all around the runways of spring / summer 2024. With this spring 2024 shoe guide you will always look fine, chic, and in-the-know.

Slingback Shoes

It’s so cheering to see the classic slingback pumps coming back. For the Spring/Summer 2024 season, designers like Saint Laurent and Gucci put forward more sleeky, heel-heightened slingback shoe versions with modern colors and material to create fresh interpretations of this silhouette. At Valentino, more flat slingbacks appeared with variations of kitten heels of low height.

READ MORE: Celebrating the Timeless Charm of Slingback Shoes

Mesh Ballet Flats

Mesh ballet flats sound like a delightful fusion of comfort and style, perfect for the warmer months. We saw a lot of graceful walks on Spring and Summer 2024 ramps in mesh ballet flats. Leading the trend, Alaïa presented the flats, seamlessly blending breathability with elegance. The flats showcased by luxury brands, like Proenza Schouler and Khaite, with high-quality materials and sophisticated designs, have cascaded down this shoe trend to mainstream fashion.

READ MORE: Graceful Comfort: The Timeless Allure of Ballet Flats

Flatforms aka Flat Platforms

Another popular shoe trend in 2024 is the flatform/ flat platform. Even though platform shoes never really go out of style, but seems like all kinds of shoes may be given extra height next year, as shown by the models of Gucci appearing in platform loafers, Roberto Cavalli in platform sandals, and models of Simone Rocha stomping in platform Maryjanes. The more added height, the trendier the look!

Flip Flops

Spring Summer 2024 is clearly about comfort and leisure when we see so many designers choose to send their models down the runway in simple flip-flops at various recent fashion weeks. Tsinelas has gone haute with Chanel branding its logo on their versions, as well as Proenza Schouler, Ferragamo, and many others introducing them in different heel heights. The rubbery flip-flops and slides will not only be easy on your feet but also allow the dress to take the spotlight.

Metallic Shoes

When you want something different, why not metallics, then? Super shiny shoes, such as traditional shades of silver and gold, will be all the rage in 2024. These cheerful glam shades are so powerful to uplift any outfit, even boring clothes that have been in your wardrobe for years. Metallic heels, flats, boots, flip-flops, and everything glitzy for your feet were on the Spring Summer 2024 runways of Alexander McQueen, Versace, Erdem, and more.

Creepers

Creep on, creepin’ on. Looks like the traditional moccasin-inspired deck shoes are back with their elevated TPR soles. Love them or hate them, creepers promise to lift yourself head and shoulders above the fray in a standout style. It is a truly distinctive look as seen on the runway of Miu Miu and JW Anderson.

Ankle-strap pumps

The glamour girl’s must-have shoe list would not be complete without a pair of stylish ankle-strap pumps. An ankle-strap that crosses the nape of your ankle adds stability to your stride, letting you show off your leg-baring fashions in cool confidence. Undeniably sexy ankle strap heels were features in Ferragamo, Burberry and Fendi. Wear them to be a trend setter.

READ MORE: The Best In Designer Ankle Strap Sandals

Looking at the spring / summer 2024 shoe trends that have been rolled out on the runways over the past few months, we can see that — it’s all about refining the best of the best. Which trend are you ready to walk in?

