Funnily enough, UGG Australia classic boot has become an American staple. Not my favourite to be honest but UGG boots are admittedly comfortable and durable. Known for their warmth and easy attitude, UGG’s are presented as one of the most cozy and snug boots your feet will ever encounter.

A trademark round toe, sheepskin upper and lining wick moisture away, keeping feet dry and comfortable in this stylish winter boot. EVA outsole offers lightweight comfort. The only bug is that they are available in whole sizes only. This pull-on boot is perfect for the cold seasons to come. Do not miss out on UGGs!

From the UGG’s variety of choice you can pick a fancy pair from Classic shearling boots, Classic Cardy (a crochet boot), cuff boots and many more. A very interesting option is Women’s Kaia – the Classic UGG’s with a glamorous Jimmy Choo twist of leopard lamb suede print with grommet and domed studs in an antique finish. It costs $595 but I think it’s worth it.

Who’s wearing UGG’s then? A-listers like Jennifer Aniston and Lindsay Lohan chose Classic UGG’s while Eva Longoria and Kate Moss prefered the ones with the exposed sheepskin.

This year Uggs came up with many new styles that make them one of the most common fashion choices among celebrities such as Kendal Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid, and many others.

Besides keeping your feet warm, they are also amazingly cute, trendy, and versatile, but more importantly, they are incredibly comfortable to wear. You can wear them with jeans, leggings, sweatpants, skirts, dresses, and whatnot. Don’t fear to be creative with your trendy Uggs. Style them however you like because Uggs are not only back, but they are a winter 2022-2023 must-have item for your collection.